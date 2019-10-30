Williams took a physical exam Wednesday as part of his return to the team, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, although it was not immediately clear whether he passed.

Williams, 31, missed all of the team’s offseason and preseason activities before sitting out the first eight regular season games, in part due to frustration with the team’s medical staff. He reported to the facility Tuesday just minutes after the passing of the NFL trade deadline, ahead of which Washington was in discussions with other teams, most notably the Cleveland Browns, about dealing Williams. But the Redskins did not end up making a trade.