Bye weeks: Bengals, Falcons, Rams, Saints

4 QB names of interest

Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (initial ranking this week — 8): After rekindling Minshew-mania last week with the help of the Jets’ pliant secondary, Jacksonville’s unexpectedly effective rookie gets another good matchup at home versus the J.J. Watt-less Texans. If Minshew lights it up again, he’ll give his team plenty to consider as injured former starting QB Nick Foles nears his return.

AD

AD

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (9): Coming out his bye, Jackson gets an immediate test of the toughest kind in the Patriots. Then again, New England’s stifling unit hasn’t seen anyone like Baltimore’s multidimensional threat, either, and Jackson’s ability to run should serve his fantasy value well.

Derek Carr, Raiders (12): Oakland is friskier on offense than many expected, and Carr served notice last week that, in the right matchup, he can perform at a fringe-QB1 level. The Lions provide an opportunity to repeat the feat, and maybe Tyrell Williams won’t commit a bunch of costly drops this time.

Brandon Allen, Broncos (27): Getting the start in place of injured Joe Flacco, Allen has been in the NFL since 2016 but has never taken a snap. If he gets off to a slow start, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Denver put undrafted free agent Brett Rypien on the field.

AD

AD

4 RB names of interest

Le’Veon Bell, Jets (8): No more excuses on behalf of Bell — if he can’t perform like an RBI against the Fins, it’ll really be time to downgrade his value. Of course, it would help if Coach Adam Gase could find a few more pass targets in his game plan than the 3.3 Bell has averaged over his past three games. Okay, that pretty much qualifies as an excuse, but you get the point.

David Montgomery, Bears (23): We finally saw what all the fuss was about going into fantasy drafts, as Montgomery busted out against the visiting Chargers to the tune of a season-high 27 carries for 135 yards, plus a TD. On the road this week at Philadelphia, Chicago’s run blockers have a tougher task, and if the Bears struggle to get their ground game going, it will be interesting to see how many touches Montgomery gets.

AD

AD

LeSean McCoy, Chiefs (26): He was dominating RB touches against the Packers until committing his second costly fumble in four weeks, after which the previously idle Damien Williams took over backfield duties. Kansas City likely won’t be benching McCoy just yet, but owners of Williams (both Damien and Darrel, in fact) will be hoping that Shady’s on the shortest of leashes.

Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (31): Even with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds likely out with injuries for Arizona’s Thursday game against the 49ers, the newly acquired Drake doesn’t figure to see a full workload on a short week, and will have his hands full with San Francisco’s imposing defensive line. That said, after being liberated from the Dolphins, Drake will have a chance to flash his big-play prowess in a well-designed offense.

4 WR names of interest

AD

AD

Kenny Golladay, Lions (5): Golladay has quietly had a terrific season, one that may very well continue with a date against Oakland. As it is, he ranks as the eighth-best WR in per-game scoring (minimum four games played) and gets the benefit of QB Matthew Stafford’s downfield accuracy.

D.J. Chark, Jaguars (10): Perhaps it was inevitable that Chark would regress after posting a mammoth Week 5 line of 8-164-2, but six catches for 96 yards total in his next two outings was disappointing. The second-year player was back to being productive last week, though, with six catches for 79 yards and a score on 12 targets, and a matchup with the Texans could continue his upward trend.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys (20): In Dallas’s two games before its Week 8 bye, Gallup posted just seven catches for 82 yards. The Giants, though, can definitely be thrown on, giving the Cowboys’ No. 2 WR a chance to reestablish himself as a fringe WR2 in fantasy.

AD

AD

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (37): Fitzgerald has repeatedly defied Father Time, but it’s fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank, given the way he’s faded after a hot start to the season. The 36-year-old hasn’t topped 70 yards since Week 2 or caught a TD since Week 3 (although he barely missed one last week), and now he goes up against the stingy 49ers.

3 TE names of interest

Hunter Henry, Chargers (5): He made a fabulous Week 6 return from a knee severe injury, catching eight passes for 100 yards and two TDs, but since then he’s dropped to 6-97-0 and 4-47-0. Of course, the other way to look at that is that Henry has been excellent in two of his past three starts, and he can make a big impact against a Packers defense that’s the fifth-friendliest to TEs.

AD

Jonnu Smith, Titans (10): Those who picked up Smith before his Week 8 game against the Buccaneers are patting themselves on the back — and fervently hoping Delanie Walker (ankle) sits out another contest. If so, Smith could again prove to be a fine understudy with a second straight top-10 outing.

AD

Darren Fells, Texans (13): At age 33, the previously unheralded Fells — who didn’t play football in college and spent several years overseas as a professional basketball player before latching on with the NFL in 2014 — has established a connection with QB Deshaun Watson and made himself a hot name on the waiver wire. With just three games this season over 27 yards receiving, he’s no lock for production, but in two of his past three, Fells had at least 58 yards on six catches, with two TDs last week.

Read more on the NFL:

AD