Max Scherzer, too hurt to dress himself three days ago, will now start Game 7 of the World Series. The Washington Nationals ace almost appeared as a reliever in Game 6 and, after the game, he rocked slowly, slightly back and forth in front of his locker. He delivered short, curt answers, the frenetic energy inside trying to escape.

How long can you go? “I should be good.”

Is this a normal start? “Game 7. Let’s go.”

Right fielder Adam Eaton joked that Scherzer was “coming back from the dead” to start Game 7, because spasms in his neck and back forced the 35-year-old to miss his scheduled Game 5 start. Now, after a cortisone shot, he’s ready to oppose the Houston Astros third ace Zack Greinke. Scherzer’s personal catcher Kurt Suzuki, who missed the last two games with a hip flexor injury of his own, will start Game 7, Manager Dave Martinez said on Tuesday.

The battery will lead the Nationals as close to a World Series title as this team has ever come. Their World Series hopes soared when they left Houston up 2-0, sagged when they left Washington down 3-2 and now seem strong again after a Game 6 win in which the offense awoke and Stephen Strasburg shoved. This is the first series in MLB, NBA and NHL history to see the road team win the first six games of the series — the Nationals wouldn’t mind if they extended that streak one more.

AD

AD

AD

AD

World Series overview

All games on Fox

· Game 1 at Houston — Nationals 5, Astros 4

· Game 2 at Houston — Nationals 12, Astros 3

· Game 3 at Washington — Astros 4, Nationals 1

· Game 4 at Washington — Astros 8, Nationals 1

· Game 5 at Washington — Astros 7, Nationals 1

· Game 6 at Houston — Nationals 7, Astros 2

· Game 7 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m.

