“Concussion protocols are day-to-day,” Callahan said. “So, we’ll have to see what’s going on tomorrow morning and see where Case is at and make a decision from there tomorrow. And maybe Saturday make another decision based on where he’s at. We’re just gathering all the information we can right now.”

Rookie Dwayne Haskins has taken the bulk of the first-team work in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, and teammates have spoken as if he would be the starter. Haskins struggled in his first two appearances this season, but this is the first time he is getting a full week with the starters and a game plan designed specifically for him.

“They do a whole bunch of different stuff, so it’s just a matter of executing,” Haskins said Wednesday. “They play man, they play zone, they play pressure. ... They’re very talented and [we’re] just trying to put together the best game plan to attack their weaknesses and their zone coverages and their man matchups.”

The Redskins were still without running backs Adrian Peterson (ankle) and Chris Thompson (toe) at Thursday’s practice. Safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) is still in a walking boot and safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), who has missed the last three games, again missed practice.

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and Keenum were both limited. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) were both full participants after being limited Wednesday.

