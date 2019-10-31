How crazy was the Nats’ World Series win? Let us count the ways.

1. The Nats’ 19-31 start is the worst of any team to win the World Series. (MLB.com)

2. Only one other team that was 12 games under .500 has won the World Series: the 1914 Braves. (MLB.com)

3. The Nats went 8-1 on the road in the postseason, winning their last eight such games. The 1996 Yankees are the only other World Series-winning team to match those numbers. (MLB.com)

AD

AD

4. Only one team has won three winner-take-all games in one postseason: The 2019 Washington Nationals. (ESPN Stats & Info)

5. Stephen Strasburg is the first No. 1 overall pick to win World Series MVP, and only the third first or second pick to win the award (Josh Beckett in 2003 and Reggie Jackson in 1973 and 1977 are the others). (Elias/ESPN Stats & Info)

6. Only two other pitchers besides Strasburg have won five games in a single postseason: The Angels’ Francisco Rodriguez (2002) and the D-backs’ Randy Johnson (2001). Strasburg is the first to do it without a loss. (Elias/ESPN Stats & Info).

7. The Nationals won 12 games this postseason. Strasburg and Max Scherzer started 10 of them. With five each, that’s tied for the most all-time with the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner (2014), the Cardinals’ Chris Carpenter (2011), the Phillies’ Cliff Lee (2009), the Phillies’ Cole Hamels (2008), the Diamondbacks’ Curt Schilling (2001) and the Yankees’ Andy Pettitte (2000). (MLB.com)

AD

AD

8. Anthony Rendon is the first player to hit a home run in three straight elimination games of the same postseason. (MLB.com)

9. In Game 6, Rendon became only the third player since 1920 with at least five RBI with his team facing World Series elimination. The Diamondbacks’ Danny Bautista in 2001 and Cubs Addison Russell in 2016 are the others. (Elias)

10. With his Game 7 home run, Howie Kendrick became only the sixth player in World Series history to hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning or later of Game 7. Roger Peckinpaugh (1925 Senators), Hal Smith and Bill Mazeroski (1960 Pirates), Ray Knight (1986 Mets) and Alfonso Soriano (2001 Yankees) are the others. (ESPN Stats & Info)

AD

11. Kendrick also is the only player in MLB history with more than one home run in the seventh inning or later in elimination games of the same postseason.

AD

12. With five home runs, Juan Soto set the record for most home runs in one postseason by a player age 21 or younger. Soto also is the youngest player to hit three home runs in a single World Series. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Read more:

AD