The violent episode, which drew players from both teams in a scrum, unfolded with just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter. Under pressure from Embiid, Towns lost the ball near his team’s basket, and as play headed toward the other side of the court the two became tangled and then starting shoving each other.

Towns appeared to throw a punch at Embiid that missed but resulted in both players grappling as they went to the floor. At one point, Towns found himself on the court while in a headlock applied by Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. Embiid emerged with a smile on his face, and he celebrated at the Sixers’ bench before exhorting fans to give him an ovation.

JoJo on his way out. This #Sixers crowd couldn’t love this any more. pic.twitter.com/aNO1fsq37x — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 31, 2019

Embiid, a native of Cameroon known for an active social media presence and an affinity for trash talk, later did some crowing on Twitter.

“Great team win!!!” he tweeted of the 76ers’ 117-95 victory. “I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE.”

“I was built for this city,” Embiid told reporters. “The love they have for me, I can’t thank them enough. I appreciate all the love. That reaction was probably the loudest I ever heard them. That’s what the city of Philadelphia is all about.

“You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street Bully. We’re gonna keep on fighting and try to accomplish the goal we have set for us.”

“I like to get in people’s minds,” Embiid added.

In his postgame comments, Towns downplayed the melee, saying, “It’s a competitive game. As a team, we need to play better with our system. We didn’t execute our game plan.”

“As you can see tonight, [he’s] got a lot of fight in him,” Minnesota guard Jeff Teague said of Towns, via ESPN. “Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement. I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. I’m riding with him.”

Sixers Coach Brett Brown said he didn’t think Embiid would earn a suspension from the NBA, pointing out the latter didn’t throw a punch and saying he didn’t believe that his all-star center was the “instigator” of the brawl.

