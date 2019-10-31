The Nationals’ World Series-clinching Game 7 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night delivered the team’s best local TV rating since it arrived in Washington, earning a 31.8 rating and a 53 share.

More than 30 percent of households in the Washington market with a television were tuned to Fox for the game, and more than half of televisions in use in the area watched the Nationals clinch the franchise’s first title.

The game peaked between 11:45 p.m. and midnight with a 39.2/74 rating and share.

The previous Nationals record was set during Washington’s Game 2 rout of the Astros, which earned a 24.0 on Fox. Before this season, the record had been set in Game 5 of the 2012 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, a heartbreaking loss that earned a 16.7 local rating on TBS.

In Houston, Game 7 earned a 42.7 rating and a 63 share.

While the local ratings for what was a taut and thrilling Game 7 were strong, the game did not rate as well nationally. The game drew a 13.1 rating and 23.013 million viewers around the country, the fewest viewers for a Game 7 of the World Series this decade, according to Sports Business Journal.

The Nationals-Astros World Series had already produced the lowest-rated and least-viewed World Series Games 2, 4 and 5 on record, according to Sportsmediawatch.com. Game 4 was the lowest-rated World Series game (5.9) and the second-least viewed, with 10.21 million viewers.

For comparison’s sake, the Capitals’ Stanley Cup-clinching win on NBC in 2017 earned a 25.2 local rating, the best-ever local mark for that franchise. The Redskins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday drew an 18.3/34 in the Washington market.

The seven games of the World Series earned the following ratings in D.C.:

Game 1: 23.1.

Game 2: 23.5.

Game 3: 24.0.

Game 4: 17.3.

Game 5: 19.

Game 6: 23.4.

Game 7: 31.8.

