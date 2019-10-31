The game peaked between 11:45 p.m. and midnight with a 39.2/74 rating and share.

The previous Nationals record was set during Washington’s Game 2 rout of the Astros, which earned a 24.0 on Fox. Before this season, the record had been set in Game 5 of the 2012 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, a heartbreaking loss that earned a 16.7 local rating on TBS.

In Houston, Game 7 earned a 42.7 rating and a 63 share.

While the local ratings for what was a taut and thrilling Game 7 were strong, the game did not rate as well nationally. The game drew a 13.1 rating and 23.013 million viewers around the country, the fewest viewers for a Game 7 of the World Series this decade, according to Sports Business Journal.

MLB Game 7s this decade:

2016 Cubs-Indians: 40.047 million viewers

2017 Astros-Dodgers: 28.287 million

2011 Cards-Rangers: 25.403 million

2014 Giants-Royals: 23.517 million

2019 Nats-Astros: 23.013 million — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 31, 2019

The Nationals-Astros World Series had already produced the lowest-rated and least-viewed World Series Games 2, 4 and 5 on record, according to Sportsmediawatch.com. Game 4 was the lowest-rated World Series game (5.9) and the second-least viewed, with 10.21 million viewers.

For comparison’s sake, the Capitals’ Stanley Cup-clinching win on NBC in 2017 earned a 25.2 local rating, the best-ever local mark for that franchise. The Redskins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday drew an 18.3/34 in the Washington market.

The seven games of the World Series earned the following ratings in D.C.:

Game 1: 23.1.

Game 2: 23.5.

Game 3: 24.0.

Game 4: 17.3.

Game 5: 19.

Game 6: 23.4.

Game 7: 31.8.

