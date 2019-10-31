To be fair, the Jets are scoring a league-low 0.7 points per drive this season but much of that results from two games against the Patriots (outscored 63 to 14) and a few weeks without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis).

The Jets defense, an above-average unit per Football Outsiders, should be able to hold these upcoming opponents at bay enough that only a small number of points will be required for wins. It certainly should be enough to cover the three-point spread against the Dolphins this Sunday.

Here is how we expect the rest of the Week 9 games to shake out, starting with two other prime picks against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers (-10) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -10

If not for New England’s record-setting defense we would be talking about the outrageous defense assembled in San Francisco. The 49ers are allowing less than one point per drive this season while forcing opponents to go three-and-out a league-high 48 percent of the time.

San Francisco can also score. The Niners produce 2.3 points per drive this season, eighth best in the NFL, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the ninth-most valuable passer of 2019, according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating.

Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills (-9½)

Pick: Buffalo Bills -9½

The Redskins have recommitted to rushing the football under interim coach Bill Callahan, an ill-advised strategy on its face and one that won’t work on Sunday against Buffalo. The Bills are stopping rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage 25 percent of the time, the fourth-highest stuff rate this season.

If the Redskins decide to take their chances in the air they will have to deal with a formidable pass rush as well. And when one of Washington’s quarterbacks takes a sack on a drive, the team’s point production drops from 1.4 points per drive to 0.4 points per drive.

***

The three games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 9 slate.

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers (-3½)

Pick: Carolina Panthers -3½

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs (-2)

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -2

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-5)

Pick: Chicago Bears +5

Houston Texans (-1½) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +1½

Indianapolis Colts (-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Indianapolis Colts -1

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-2)

Pick: Oakland Raiders -2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (-6)

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6

Cleveland Browns (-3) at Denver Broncos

Pick: Denver Broncos +3

Green Bay Packers (-3½) at Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Green Bay Packers -3½

New England Patriots (-3½) at Baltimore Ravens

Pick: New England Patriots -3½

Dallas Cowboys (-7) at New York Giants

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -7

