The Niners haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2013 season. That’s when they ended a run of three straight appearances in the NFC title game (with one Super Bowl appearance and defeat during that span) under former coach Jim Harbaugh. That is the closest the franchise has come to resembling the once-dominant team that won five Super Bowl titles between the 1981 and 1994 seasons.

No one should take it as a given quite yet that the 49ers, as the NFC’s only remaining unbeaten team, are headed to a Super Bowl matchup this season with the New England Patriots. But the Niners, after going a combined 10-22 in the first two seasons with Shanahan and Lynch in charge, have a chance Thursday night to match the Patriots’ 8-0 start.

49ers at Cardinals

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

TV: Fox, NFL Network

Streaming: Amazon Prime

The 49ers are led by a defense that has been superb. The Niners are ranked first in the NFL in total defense and pass defense. They’re second in scoring defense. On offense, the 49ers still could use more from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has thrown seven interceptions to go with nine touchdown passes. The Niners are second in the league in rushing offense but could be without speedy tailback Matt Breida, who is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury.

The Cardinals, who enter the game with a record of 3-4-1, could be without running back David Johnson because of an ankle injury. That would create a role for Kenyan Drake, the tailback just obtained in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals have played well lately in Kliff Kingsbury’s first year as an NFL head coach and quarterback Kyler Murray’s highly anticipated rookie season. They had a three-game winning streak ended in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

Murray has fared reasonably well in Kingsbury’s version of the Air Raid offense, having thrown for 1,988 yards and rushed for 279 yards through the first half of the Arizona season. Pass protection will be an issue Thursday night for Murray, who has been sacked 26 times this season.

This could be a matchup of the NFL’s potential offensive rookie of the year, in Murray, and the league’s prospective defensive rookie of the year, in 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa — the first and second picks, respectively, in April’s NFL draft.

