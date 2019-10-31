But that magical moment brought the Caps’ revelry to a new level. Champagne was sprayed, “Baby Shark” was everywhere and a replica (we have to assume it was a replica, anyway) of the World Series trophy made its way into Ovi’s hands.
Of course, having survived a 19-31 start to the season, seemingly countless elimination games and a 3-2 deficit heading back to Houston, the Nats face their greatest challenge: living up the standard the Caps set for title celebrations. Good luck with that, Stras!
Ovi and Co. memorably went on an epic bender after toppling the Golden Knights — speaking of which, both the championships by the Caps and Nats had to be a little rough for Bryce Harper, eh? — as they began their celebration in Las Vegas and continued it well after they arrived back in Washington.
Perhaps the most iconic episode during that marathon session of revelry came at the Georgetown waterfront, where joyous Capitals frolicked in a fountain. On Twitter, both the Caps and T.J. Oshie made sure to refer to that aquatic bacchanal.
Asked amid the Nats’ on-field celebration in Houston about his hockey-playing counterparts, Adam Eaton showed he was aware of what was expected.
“Those guys partied as well as anybody could have,” he said in a slightly hoarse voice. “They set the bar really high, so we’re excited to be able to have a similar situation. Thanks to those guys for kind of paving the way for us. You know, we’ve been so close to the Capitals since I’ve been here.
“I’m just glad there’s two titles — three titles — now in D.C. Pretty doggone cool.”
Meanwhile, Oshie wasn’t the only Cap tweeting out his congratulations.
The Nationals’ World Series parade is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. at Constitution Ave. and 15th Street. It remains to be seen if any members of the Capitals attend, but they’ll likely be happy to pitch in if the Nats want to try to somehow incorporate the World Series trophy into a keg stand.
