DFSP is a soft tissue sarcoma that develops in the deep layers of the skin.

Williams said doctors removed the growth weeks before it would have reached his brain.

“I almost lost my life,” he said.

He also said the surgeries removed skin over a significant part of his head. Though the cancer was removed, he has to have checkups every six months to see if has returned.

He remains angry because he believes doctors didn’t take the growth seriously.

“I mean, I guess nobody took the time to see what was going on there,” Williams said. “Football was more important, and to me it was more important, too. I was told it was something minor, so I didn’t really question them. But I mean, the lump continued to grow over the years, it was concerning but there was no pain involved, and if I’m being told by the very people I put my career in the hands of, people are telling me I’m fine, [then] I’m fine. That’s how I looked at it.”

He would not confirm multiple reports that he does not want to play for the Redskins again, but smiled when asked if he wants to be traded.

Williams ended his holdout on Tuesday after the team failed to trade him before the league’s trade deadline. He failed his physical because he was unable to put on a helmet comfortably. The team currently has a roster exemption for him.

