But how, more specifically, have they won 12 playoff games? We can quantify the importance of each swing via Championship Probability Added, a metric created by baseball analyst Sky Andrecheck that measures how much a particular play influences a team’s chances to win the World Series. For example, Soto’s solo home run off Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the World Series was a big moment for the franchise, increasing the team’s chances of a championship by almost four percent with one swing of the bat.

That’s not bad, but still not valuable enough to crack this list of the 12 postseason plays that delivered the Nats their first World Series ring. Here’s a closer look at each of those, starting with the at-bat that was most responsible for Washington’s spectacular title run.

1. World Series Game 7 | Howie Kendrick’s two-run home run off Will Harris

Situation: Top of the seventh, one out, runner on first

Championship Probability Added: 34.8 percent, per the Baseball Gauge

The Nationals faced a one-run deficit late in Game 7 until Kendrick, a 36-year-old veteran in the twilight of his career, flipped the script and put a 91-mph cut fastball into right field, giving Washington their first lead of the night. Fans had to endure a bit of drama as the ball sliced toward the foul pole before bouncing off of it into fair territory.

After a brief run-in with the foul pole last night, this baseball is on its way to Cooperstown! Thank you to Howie Kendrick for generously donating his Game 7 home run ball to the HOF. That homer gave the @nationals the lead in the 7th inning, and the rest is baseball history. pic.twitter.com/wGGtJiUvfh — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 31, 2019

2. World Series Game 7 | Juan Soto’s single off Roberto Osuna

Situation: Top of the eighth, two outs, runner on second

Championship Probability Added: 10.8 percent

Soto capped off a sensational World Series with a hit off the Astros closer that increased Washington’s lead to 4-2. The 21-year-old phenom finished the series against Houston batting 7 for 23 (.304) with three home runs, six RBI and a stolen base.

3. World Series Game 6 | Anthony Rendon’s two-run home run off Will Harris

Situation: Top of the seventh, two outs, runner on first

Championship Probability Added: 10.8 percent

After Trea Turner had been called out on a controversial interference call at first base by umpire Sam Holbrook, Rendon stepped up and belted a 353-foot home run off a cutter down the middle of the strike zone, extending the Nationals’ lead to 5-2.

4. World Series Game 7 | Anthony Rendon’s home run off Zack Greinke

Situation: Top of the seventh, one out, bases empty

Championship Probability Added: 10.7 percent

Greinke, who was forcing ground out after ground out in the early innings, left a change-up in a vulnerable spot for Rendon, who gave the Nationals their first run of the game. The homer was just the fifth Greinke allowed on 724 change-ups all season, including the playoffs.

5. N.L. wild-card game | Juan Soto’s three-run single off Josh Hader

Situation: Bottom of the eighth, two outs, bases loaded

Championship Probability Added: 7.3 percent

In the winner-take-all playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Soto’s only hit was a line-drive single to right off Hader’s high four-seam fastball, allowing Michael A. Taylor, Andrew Stevenson and then Rendon to score after Trent Grisham’s error.

6. World Series Game 6 | Juan Soto’s home run off Justin Verlander

Situation: Top of the fifth, two outs, bases empty

Championship Probability Added: 7.0 percent

Soto’s 413-foot shot was his fifth homer of the playoffs, the most by any player 21 or younger in a single postseason. To add insult to injury, Soto mocked Alex Bregman’s home run celebration from earlier in the game, carrying his bat to first base as a new-age bat flip.

"I saw that, what Bregman did in the first inning... I was like, 'that was pretty cool, I wanna do that.'" - Juan Soto@Nationals | #STAYINTHEFIGHT | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/blurqO6cIX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 30, 2019

7. World Series Game 1 | Juan Soto’s double off Gerrit Cole

Situation: Top of the fifth, two outs, runner on first and third

Championship Probability Added: 6.3 percent

Soto was instrumental in handing Astros starter Gerrit Cole his first loss in five months. He hit a solo home run off Cole in the fourth inning, but his double to deep left field got the Nationals two more insurance runs that pushed the team’s lead to 5-2 and Washington’s win probability in the game from 62 to 81 percent.

8. NLDS Game 5 | Anthony Rendon’s double off Joe Kelly

Situation: Top of the 10th, no outs, runner on first

Championship Probability Added: 6.3 percent

Rendon’s ground-rule double against Kelly’s knuckle-curve sent Adam Eaton from first to third, setting the stage for a monstrous at-bat from Howie Kendrick a few pitches later. (This play ranks higher than Kendrick’s homer because Rendon’s hit put the Nationals in prime position to take the lead in this deciding game.)

9. World Series Game 2 | Kurt Suzuki’s home run off Justin Verlander

Situation: Top of the seventh, no outs, bases empty

Championship Probability Added: 6.2 percent

The 13-year veteran was ailing from a sore back but got the call to catch ace Max Scherzer in this one despite going 1 for 23 during the postseason (0.43). Suzuki helped Scherzer navigate five innings of play and then helped again in the seventh when he took a 94 mph fastball from Verlander and put it into the seats beyond left center field, making him the first Hawaiian-born player to hit a home run in the World Series.

10. World Series Game 6 | Adam Eaton’s home run off Justin Verlander

Situation: Top of the fifth, one out, bases empty

Championship Probability Added: 6.0 percent

Eaton’s home run tied the score early and helped silence a Houston crowd that was thinking championship thoughts after the Astros took an early 2-1 lead. This was Eaton’s only hit of the game, but he did finish with two runs scored, a walk and was hit by a pitch.

11. NLDS Game 5 | Juan Soto’s home run off Clayton Kershaw

Situation: Top of the eighth, no outs, bases empty

Championship Probability Added: 5.7 percent

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young winner and the 2014 NL MVP, was brought in as a reliever to finish the seventh inning and then was set to face the Nationals’ 3-4-5 hitters in the eighth, with the Dodgers up by two. Soto, the second batter of the inning, crushed putting Kershaw’s slider 449 feet to tie the score at three.

12. World Series Game 6 | Stephen Strasburg’s strikeout of Jose Altuve

Situation: bottom of the fifth, one out, runners on second and third

Championship Probability Added: 5.5 percent

This is the biggest pitch sequence of Strasburg’s career. He starts Altuve, the reigning AL MVP, with his change-up, one of the best pitches in major league baseball, for a strike. Then he throws a curveball on the outside of the plate for strike two. Strasburg then follows that up with another breaking ball Altuve chases for strike three. For reference, Altuve struck out on three pitches just 11 times during the regular season.

