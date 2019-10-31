The banter between the two centered on who made the decisions that mattered for the record-breaking Crimson Tide offense of 2018. It all seemed to boil down to one question: Who deserves credit? And that, in some ways, translates to this: Who’s the better coach?

Each coach will have a considerable role in his team’s success Saturday. But the scoreboard won’t provide any answers to the summertime debate. The starting points for these two teams differ, namely through the talent level on the rosters. The roles of Locksley and Gattis aren’t equal. Locksley runs the Maryland program and has a significant hand in molding game plans each week, while offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery calls plays from the booth. Gattis serves as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and calls the plays, with Coach Jim Harbaugh still above him on the program’s totem pole. And Gattis’s role on the other sideline, Locksley said, will add no personal element to this game.

“This game is about Michigan and Maryland,” Locksley said Wednesday. “I’ve got my own issues that I’m dealing with as the head coach, and I’m sure he has his issues that he has to deal with as the coordinator there.”

Both Maryland and Michigan have showcased inconsistent offenses, though they’ve peaked at different times. Locksley’s group had two prolific showings to start the year against FCS school Howard and then-ranked but now-struggling Syracuse. Maryland’s offense has sputtered since, fueled by injuries at the quarterback position and struggles along the offensive line. Michigan’s unit offered little promise early but has recently found its stride, including last week’s 45-14 pounding of Notre Dame.

When Locksley assembled his staff in College Park, he nearly hired Gattis as his offensive coordinator, but once Harbaugh found out the former Alabama assistant was considering a job at Maryland, the Michigan head coach reached out. Soon after, Gattis accepted Harbaugh’s offer to become the Wolverines’ coordinator.

At this year’s Big Ten media days in Chicago, Locksley described Gattis as a good coach and then said he “had an opportunity to see me call every play and how we put together game plans.” When asked again about Gattis, Locksley deflected the question and rattled off compliments about many members of Alabama’s offensive staff. Gattis was the topic of the following question, too, because it’s not uncommon for beat writers from other schools to use media days as an opportunity to gain insights that wouldn’t typically be accessible to them. Either nobody told Locksley this was something to expect or he knew and didn’t want to talk about Gattis anyway.

“Who's that?” Locksley said after a reporter mentioned Gattis, who served as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018. “Why do I have three Josh Gattis questions in a row?”

Then Locksley answered: “I was happy that he was given the opportunity that he was given at Michigan. But I’m also happy I got Scottie Montgomery, who is my offensive coordinator. … Want to spend a little more time talking about Scottie Montgomery and the job he’ll do running the system that I ran in Alabama as the play-caller 100 percent of the time and as the guy that developed a weekly scheme. So Scottie Montgomery, I’m excited about.”

Even while talking about himself and Montgomery, though, Locksley noted how he was the sole play-caller and the person who developed the game plans.

“Mike Locksley can say I watched him call every play. Ask him where the game plans usually came from,” Gattis said to reporters in August. “So, I’m fine with that. He did call every play, and I’ve got a notebook upstairs with a lot of the game plans written down in them."

A couple days later and 500 miles away in College Park, Locksley was asked if he wanted to comment on what Gattis had said. Locksley began by saying, “I don’t care to comment on it,” before he did indeed comment in headline-generating fashion after noting he wanted to “put this to bed.”

“I’ve been a first-time play-caller before. I think back in 2005 was the first time I had the chance to call plays. And so I know the anxiety that comes along with it,” Locksley said. “Josh knows the truth. I think that’s really important to understand. And I also know that there’s a difference between suggestions and decisions. And he’ll have an opportunity to make decisions now. … I’m sure that notebook he has upstairs has a lot of suggestions and hopefully he’ll utilize them in the right way and make good decisions like I did for Alabama.”

The conversation has cooled since the summer, with all parties now choosing a more diplomatic approach. Locksley has a program to rebuild. Gattis has an offense to run. Though Saturday’s result, at least in the context of this scuffle, should be analyzed with caution, these two men will finally play each other, sharing a field for the first time since they worked for Alabama, where somehow their unit’s remarkable success led to all this chaos.

