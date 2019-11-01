“I think Bricks and Mortar has put himself in position to have a good shot at Horse of the Year,” said trainer Chad Brown. “He’s certainly in the conversation, and ultimately it looks like this prestigious award will be decided on Breeders’ Cup day, which it should be. I’d have to think he has the edge. He’s been the leader for some time from all the rankings I’ve seen. I don’t see how a win in this race can move him down. If he wins, it would be remarkable and go down as one of the better campaigns by a male turf horse in a long time.”

Below you will find selections for each race on Saturday. These contenders include my top pick to win and other horses I feel will provide good value in multi-race wagers such as the Daily Double and the Pick 3-4-5-6 rather than exactas, trifectas and superfectas. There will be a $1 million guaranteed Pick 6 available on races 7 to 12, a $2 million guaranteed late Pick 5 on races 8 to 12 and a $2 million guaranteed late Pick 4 on Races 9 to 12.

Odds listed are morning line odds set by Santa Anita. All post times Eastern.

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

4th race, post time: 2:55. Seven-furlong race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 4 Come Dancing (5-2)

The multiple graded-stakes winner owned by Marc Holliday’s Blue Devil Racing took the Grade 1 Ballerina Stakes at Saratoga two starts back and the Grade 2 Gallant Bloom Handicap in her last race at Belmont in September. Her only loss in 2019 was to Horse of the Year contender Midnight Bisou in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes at Belmont in June, but according to Trakus data Midnight Bisou was only 0.2 feet per second faster than Come Dancing in that race after factoring in each of their trips around the track.

Other contenders: No. 1 Covfefe (2-1) and No. 9 Spiced Perfection (4-1)

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

5th race, post time: 3:33. Five-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 3 Imprimis (8-1)

This dark brown gelding out of Broken Vow is 10-7-0-1 at the distance with five competitive (within three points of par) Brisnet speed figures over his past 10 races. Two of those speed figures were achieved in graded-stakes events in 2019. His stalking style is also well-suited for this race that is packed with front-runners.

Other contenders: No. 12 Belvoir Bay (12-1)

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

6th race, post time: 4:10. One-mile race for 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 7 Coal Front (6-1)

This five-year-old son of Stay Thirsty rebounded from two consecutive graded-stakes losses in the Parx Dirt Mile Stakes. That was Coal Front’s third career stakes victory, giving him two quality wins at the distance with the latest speed figure (104) within two points of par.

Other contenders: No. 2 Improbable (3-1)

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

7th race, post time 4:54. 1⅜-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 7 Vasilika (8-1)

A winner of 11 of 12 starts at Santa Anita, Vasilika finished a distant third to Uni in the Grade 1 First Lady Stakes at Keeneland. The multi-graded-stakes-winning mare was forced to run away from her best track due to a Santa Anita Park house rule that bans Jerry Hollendorfer from training or racing at the circuit after the Hall of Fame trainer had four horses suffer catastrophic injuries during the track’s winter/spring meet. Breeders’ Cup will also honor the ban, forcing trainer Dan Ward to take over.

Still, Vasilika’s five graded-stakes win in 2019 (with four of the five producing Brisnet speed figures within three points of par) shouldn’t be ignored.

Other contenders: No. 1 Iridessa (8-1), No. 2 Sistercharlie (8-5) and No. 4 Billesdon Brook (10-1)

Breeders’ Cup Sprint

8th race, post time 5:36. Six-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 1 Catalina Cruiser (4-1)

Catalina Cruiser has been perfect in three starts this year — all Grade 2 wins — and his latest effort might be a sign of even better performances to come. The Union Rags colt ran the half-mile of the Grade 2 Pat O’Brien Stakes in 44.63 seconds (106 Brisnet pace figure) without creating a career best final speed figure, a “new pace top” pattern that typically signifies a step forward in the next race.

Other contenders: No. 4 Mitole (9-5), No. 5 Engage (15-1) and No. 9 Imperial Hint (4-1)

Breeders’ Cup Mile

9th race, post time 6:20. One-mile race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 6 Got Stormy (7-2)

Trainer Mark Casse saw her become the first filly to beat the boys in the Grade 1 Fourstardave at Saratoga and followed that up with a second-place performance in the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile Stakes in September. Trakus data shows Got Stormy ran 57.44 feet per second in that last effort, the fastest of any horse in that race. If not for a wide trip she would have caught El Tormenta for the win.

Other contenders: No. 5 True Valour (20-1), No. 9 Circus Maximus (3-1) and No. 14 Bowies Hero (12-1)

Breeders’ Cup Distaff

10th race, post time 7:00. 1⅛-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 4 Midnight Bisou (6-5)

This filly is 7-0 in 2019 with three Grade 1 wins at three different tracks: the Apple Blossom at Oaklawn, the Ogden Phipps at Belmont and the Personal Ensign at Saratoga. Plus, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith will be back aboard for this race. He has guided Midnight Bisou in 14 of her 18 races, including six straight wins.

Other contenders: No. 6 Wow Cat (15-1), No. 9 Serengeti Empress (12-1) and No. 11 Blue Prize (6-1)

Breeders’ Cup Turf

11th race, post time 7:40. 1½-mile race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 5 Anthony Van Dyck (3-1)

Anthony Van Dyck won this year’s Epsom Derby, a 1½-mile Grade 1 stakes event that is Britain’s richest horse race. This son of Galileo finished third last out in the Irish Champion Stakes (Grade 1) and will look to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a record seventh victory in the Turf, which O’Brien last won in 2016 with Highland Reel.

Other contenders: No. 10 Old Persian (4-1) and No. 11 Alounak (20-1)

Breeders’ Cup Classic

12th race, post time 8:44. 1¼-mile race for 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 8 McKinzie (3-1)

Let’s not overthink this. McKinzie has five Grade 1 or Grade 2 wins and six speed figures within three points of par over his last 10 starts. The son of Street Sense (2006 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, 2007 Kentucky Derby winner and fourth-place finisher in 2007 Breeders’ Cup classic) also worked a bullet (five furlongs in 1:00.20) Monday morning at Santa Anita. Plus, his trainer, Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, has won the Classic in three of the last five years.

“McKinzie is a different style—a big, tall, lanky horse. This horse is not real quick early. He’s just a steady, high-cruising type of horse,” said Baffert. “I think he’s one of the top 10 horses I’ve trained, but he’s going to have to prove it—no excuses. We’ll see what he’s made of.”

Other contenders: No. 5 Yoshida (8-1), No. 6 Elate (6-1) and No. 7 Higher Power (6-1)

