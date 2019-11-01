Newton played in Carolina’s first two games this season before the team shut him down because of the Lisfranc injury, but he was seen jogging lightly and throwing before the Panthers’ road loss to the 49ers on Sunday (he also traveled with the team for the first time since the injury, which was seen as a positive step in his rehab). But on Friday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Newton’s condition “is not getting better” and that he’s visiting Anderson to find out why.