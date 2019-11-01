“Playing football is a long way off,” Rapoport says.
The Panthers are 4-1 with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback in place of Newton, but Allen struggled in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, throwing three interceptions (the first of his NFL career) and taking seven sacks. Carolina hosts Tennessee on Sunday.
Panthers Coach Ron Rivera has said Newton will assume the starting job when healthy, but a report surfaced last month saying Carolina feels Allen has a better chance of staying healthy than Newton, who also missed the tail end of last season with a shoulder problem that required surgery. Newton has a $21 million salary cap hit next season, the final year of his contract.
Lisfranc injuries, which involve broken mid-foot bones or torn ligaments, can take months to heal and may require surgery, which might be the next step in Newton’s recovery.
Read more on the NFL: