“Congratulations to Carlos. We are thrilled, as we know our passionate fans will be, to have him back in the family,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “Thanks to [general manager] Brodie [Van Wagenen] and the entire baseball operations staff on this expansive, diverse and collaborative managerial search process.”

AD

AD

Beltran, 42, spent this season as a special adviser to New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman after interviewing for their vacant managerial position following the 2017 season. He played with the Yankees from 2014 to 2016.

Beltran replaces Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons. Callaway is reportedly set to become the Los Angeles Angels’ new pitching coach.

“Thanks to Jeff and the ownership group for their ongoing support as we worked through a very detailed managerial search process,” Van Wagenen said. “We are very excited to bring Carlos on board as our next manager and reintroduce him to Mets fans next week.”

The Mets managerial search reportedly included Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar, new Philadelphia Phillies skipper Joe Girardi, Derek Shelton, Luis Rojas and Eduardo Perez, reportedly the other finalist for the position. Perez showed no hard feelings about missing out on the job, though, taking to Twitter to congratulate Beltran in classy fashion.

AD

AD

I would like to thank the #Mets for the incredible opportunity to have interviewed for the managerial position. That being said, I am even prouder that @CarlosBeltran15 is going to be the next manager of the @Mets. Estoy #orgulloso de nuestra bandera!🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 — Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) November 1, 2019

Beltran’s hiring in New York may come with a twist. He reportedly told the Mets that his ideal bench coach would be Terry Collins, the team’s skipper from 2011 to 2017. The same report says he also made that request when interviewing with the Yankees in 2017.

Beltran originally joined the Mets in 2005 when he inked a seven-year, $119 million deal, a franchise record at the time. He made nine all-star teams over his 20-year career, five of which came during his seven seasons with the Mets.

In 839 games with the Mets, Beltran belted 149 home runs and had 559 RBI. He finished his career with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI in 2,586 games.

Beltran played 90 games with the Houston Astros in 2004 on their way to the National League Championship Series, then returned to Houston in 2017 for his final season, serving as a 40-year-old veteran catalyst who helped the franchise win its first World Series.

AD

AD

He becomes a manager less than three years after retiring, marking the quickest turnaround from player to manager since Pete Rose served as player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds from 1984 to 1986, according to Elias Sports.

“He’ll be an amazing manager,” Astros shortstop and former teammate Carlos Correa said of Beltran last month. “He’s going to help [a] club so much like he helped here in this clubhouse. The atmosphere that he built and the chemistry in the clubhouse still lives on. We still treat each other like brothers, we still take care of business like we should, like professionals … He’s going to be a game-changer if he gets that job, for sure.”

More MLB:

AD