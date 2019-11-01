During this season of Wizards basketball, get used to Beal having some big-bodied company beyond the arc: The team’s tallest players are also some of its best three-point shooters.

Wagner, who has shown he can do more than just the dirty work as the backup center, missed his lone three-point attempt in the 159-158 loss to the Rockets, causing his season accuracy dip to 50 percent (5 for 10) through four games. Davis Bertans, a 6-10 flamethrower who made 6 of 9 tries against Houston, took over the top spot at 55.2 percent (16 for 29).

AD

AD

Having bigs as the team’s most reliable three-point shooters probably will not last. Beal (33.3 percent) was rocky through three games but found his rhythm Wednesday while hitting 7 of 12 attempts. Isaiah Thomas (42.9 percent) is not shy from beyond the arc, and the team will soon welcome back CJ Miles, a career 35.9 percent shooter from three, from a foot injury.

Still, after the offseason additions of Wagner and Bertans, the Wizards can have multiple three-point threats on the floor at all times.

“It’s going to probably change a little bit,” Coach Scott Brooks said of who will lead the Wizards statistically from beyond the arc. “Our three-point shooting is going to be a big part of our offense because our bigs can shoot, but they also can roll. We, myself and they have to find the sweet spot, how many times they roll and how many times they pop for threes, because a lot of [defenders] are playing back on them and they can get that shot anytime.”

AD

AD

During his newlywed phrase with the Wizards, Wagner has made an impact in several areas. He is the team leader in charges taken (four) and, even while getting fewer possessions, he has set screens and rolled to the basket with a slightly higher frequency (24.4 percent of the time he’s on the floor) than even starting center Thomas Bryant. On top of that, Wagner can shoot threes.

“In college, I would always say, ‘I want to be a big who can shoot and not a shooter who is big.’ So that’s kind of my mantra,” said Wagner, a second-year player out of Michigan. “I think it’s just a matter of taking the right shots. Some I have been working on my entire life and some that [the Wizards] put a lot of emphasis here on. … [It] gives me a lot of confidence, too, that people trust me to do that — starting with the best player, going down.”

Bertans honed his shooting reputation with the San Antonio Spurs. Guided by the advice of a former Spurs coach, Bertans wants to be the best wide-open shooter he can be. While mostly finding his shots in spot-up situations (he scores 1.60 points per possession in that situation), Bertans has shot 66.7 percent on “open” shots, when the closest defender is four to six feet away, according to NBA.com statistics.

AD

AD

“I try to kind of take good shots as much as possible. Maybe for some people they would be questionable if they were good shots or not, but they’re good shots for me,” Bertans said. “I always work on just making those wide-open ones and then, if you even make 30 percent of the tough ones, you’re still going to be close to 50 percent.”

While the Wizards have rotated their reserves, Wagner and Bertans have often played together. Between the two, Bertans is the known three-point threat, so Wagner stretching to the perimeter has opened up more scoring opportunities.

“That definitely helps,” Bertans said. “Just having a big man who can just spread the floor and especially with [Wagner’s] ability — he can roll to the basket and get some looks there. And then one out of four times, just pop to the three-point line. The defense is not ready for that. …

AD

AD

“It kind of messes with the other team a lot and just kind of opens up everything for other players sometimes when people start worry about him shooting.”

More on the NBA from The Washington Post:

AD