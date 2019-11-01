The Redskins have named rookie Dwayne Haskins as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Interim Coach Bill Callahan announced the move after Friday’s practice.

Callahan had hoped to not start Haskins — the team’s first round pick in last spring’s NFL draft — to give him more time to develop. But starting quarterback Case Keenum remains in the NFL concussion protocol, still recovering from an injury he suffered in an Oct. 24 loss at Minnesota.

Colt McCoy will back up Haskins. Callahan has said he wants to keep McCoy as a sort of emergency reserve and not use him as a starter.

Haskins has struggled in his first NFL season, completing 12-of-24 passes for 140 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in parts of two games.

Callahan and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell both said Friday that Haskins had a good week of practice filing in as the No. 1 quarterback while Keenum sat out with his concussion.

“Every day has been a little better,” O’Connell said.

This story is still developing

AD
AD