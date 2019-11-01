Colt McCoy will back up Haskins. Callahan has said he wants to keep McCoy as a sort of emergency reserve and not use him as a starter.

Haskins has struggled in his first NFL season, completing 12-of-24 passes for 140 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in parts of two games.

Callahan and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell both said Friday that Haskins had a good week of practice filing in as the No. 1 quarterback while Keenum sat out with his concussion.

“Every day has been a little better,” O’Connell said.

This story is still developing

AD