One live long shot to consider on Saturday is No. 6 Wow Cat, listed at 15-1 on the morning line for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. The 2017-18 Horse of the Year in her native Chile came to the United States last summer and won the Grade 1 Beldame Stakes at Belmont in her third effort. Wow Cat has raced in four more graded-stakes events since then, finishing second three times and fourth once.

Her last effort, again in the Beldame, was an adventure. The trip notes list her three- and four-wide at different points of the race in addition to suffering “solid contact” with Midnight Bisou, the eventual winner, around the three-sixteenths pole.

Trakus data shows the wide trip forced Wow Cat to cover 24 more feet than Midnight Bisou in that race. However, Wow Cat’s speed was every bit as impressive as Midnight Bisou’s. It was a lucky break for the latter, as she remains in the hunt for Horse of the Year.

Here are four other long shots to consider:

No. 4 Billesdon Brook (10-1), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Billesdon Brook has two Group 1 wins since last May, and both were upsets. She won the 1000 Guineas at 33-1 last May and the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at 16-1 in October. The 4-year-old has also won three of her last four starts.

Long shots in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf have been lucrative. The average $2 win payoff in this race is $28.85, the highest among all current Breeders’ Cup races.

No. 5 Engage (15-1), Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Engage is fresh off a win in the Grade 2 Phoenix Stakes at Keeneland, where he hit the top of the stretch five-wide, grabbed the lead at the one-sixteenths pole and never surrendered. The win was his second in as many starts since changing trainers from Chad Brown to Steve Asmussen, improving his record to 3-2-0-0 with $213,180 earned in 2019.

Engage’s last two wins, each earning a 99 Brisnet speed figure, created a pattern known as a paired speed figure. When these figures are below a horse’s career best —Engage earned a 102 Brisnet speed figure in the Grade 2 Woody Stephens at Belmont Park in June — a handicapper can expect an improvement in the next race back to close to the career mark.

No. 5 True Valour (20-1), Breeders’ Cup Mile

Back-to-back graded-stakes wins — the Grade 2 City of Hope Mile Stakes in October and Grade 3 Thunder Road Stakes in February, both at Santa Anita — are encouraging, as is the return on investment for trainer Simon Callaghan’s horses. His horses have provided a positive expectation overall in 2019 (net of 57 cents for every $2 wagered); in graded stakes races (18 cents); in the second race off a layoff (82 cents); and as the winner of their last race ($1.14). The latter three angles all point to True Valour in this race.

Jockey Drayden Van Dyke also has a positive expectation this year (27 cents) with horses preferring a presser running style like the one used with True Valour, meaning they like to run in the middle of the pack early before making a move on the leader.

No. 14 Bowies Hero (12-1), Breeders’ Cup Mile

The son of Artie Schiller has two graded-stakes wins in 2019, the Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland and the Grade 2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar, the latter earning him a career-high 102 Brisnet speed figure, one point more than par for this race.

Bowies Hero has also met or exceeded par before. He earned a 103 speed figure in the 2018 Eddie Read Stakes and a 101 in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes at Santa Anita last year, too. Among horses entered in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, only Uni has as many triple-digit speed figures over the last 10 races.

