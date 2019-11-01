Well, they do say that “NFL” stands for “not for long,” and there’s no reason to think that couldn’t apply to frayed relationships between proud franchises and disaffected Pro Bowl running backs. Pittsburgh was able to successfully replace Bell last season with James Conner, but he’s gotten somewhat banged up this year, as have his understudies, Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell, so there could have been some logic to the team possibly looking into a reunion with Bell.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there has been “no indication from the Steelers’ side that a call was put in regarding Bell’s availability,” but he made just that claim on a podcast, Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks.”

“There was a lot of trade speculations and rumors about me getting traded, obviously from the Jets to other, multiple teams,” Bell said. “And they were actually true. I found out from my agent, you know, he had talked to the Jets and things like that.

“But there were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and, surprisingly, the Steelers, were all in the mix of trying to trade for me.”

.@LeVeonBell confirms the trade rumors and reveals which teams were involved, then weighs in on @TheAdamsEra on the newest episode of #17Weeks with @SiriusXM 🎙️



Listen: https://t.co/cr2DKQgAjM pic.twitter.com/LRt8Vee4h8 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 31, 2019

Bell said his understanding was that New York was “really asking for a high price and a lot for me.” Having started the season with a 1-6 record, the Jets played the role of sellers at the deadline, trading defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday and giving the appearance that they were eager to make more deals.

However, the team wound up holding on to not only Bell but wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Jamal Adams, who were also the subject of trade rumors.

“There was no fire sale,” Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday evening. “There’s no garage sale going on with these players. We value these guys a lot. And, ultimately, the offers we received for these players didn’t equal the value that we have for them.”

Bell said Thursday that one reason he stayed put was that his “contract was kind of tough for teams to deal with,” because “not too many teams want to pay that high of a price for a running back.”

The three-time Pro Bowler found that out the hard way when he hit free agency this spring after refusing to sign a franchise tag agreement that would have guaranteed him a $14.5 million payday for the 2018 season, as Bell opted not to risk a major injury that would hurt his market value. The Jets — a team that Bell said in 2018 he would only go for $100 million — wound up landing him for less than $30 million in guaranteed money, as part of a four-year, $52.5 million contract.

Bell hinted Thursday that even at that price, some teams may have only been interested in trading for him if he were willing to accept “a pay cut.” He said he was not, because he “sat out a full year of football” to get what he felt he “earned and deserved."

Of learning that the Jets were taking calls about him, Bell said, “I didn’t take any offense by it because I understand the business of the NFL.” He said Douglas spoke with him after the deadline passed and they had a “respectable talk.”

“He kind of told me that they weren’t really shopping me in a sense, but teams kind of inquired about me before the trade deadline,” Bell said of Douglas. “He obviously feels like I’m a player who can help turn this team around.”

One member of the Jets who clearly did take offense to the trade discussions was Adams. He told reporters Wednesday that “it definitely hurt me,” and that he was “not ready to talk” to Douglas about it.

“I hold myself at a high level. The Rams don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady,” Adams asserted. “That’s where I hold myself, in that regard.”

Adams subsequently walked back the lofty comparisons he made for himself, but not his irritation with the Jets.

“Not saying I’m the greatest ever,” he tweeted. “But you shouldn’t tell a guy you are the cornerstone of the team on Friday, that you won’t be moved, and then negotiate terms with other teams 3 days later. … But look, I’m at peace with everything! It’s all Luv!”

Calling Adams a “rare type of talent,” Bell said Thursday that he was “surprised” at seeing the third-year safety’s name emerge in trade rumors and that they had a conversation about it.

“Jamal’s happy to be in New York,” he claimed. “I guess that there was talk about him going to the Cowboys, or they were interested in him. I guess it wouldn’t have all been bad, because he is from that area, so if he did go home, I’m sure he would’ve been happy with that also.”

“I’m happy that he’s on my team,” Bell added. “I wouldn’t want [Adams] to be traded, and I’m glad he’s still with us.”

Jets fans are likely relieved that Bell is still with their team, too, if only because he’s been one of the few solid performers on an offense that’s been mostly dreadful thus far.

For their part, the Steelers have also had some issues on offense after losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, and they have gotten off to a 3-4 start.

That was not at all the expectation going into a season for which Pittsburgh had very high hopes, but in the NFL things don’t always work out as expected, as Bell learned earlier this year — and almost found out again Tuesday.

