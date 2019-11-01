Penn State demolished Maryland in embarrassing fashion; teams such as Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State could do the same this month. The Terps couldn’t keep pace with Purdue and Minnesota. When Maryland had the chance to go ahead late in close games against Temple and Indiana, the Terps faltered.

That’s where Maryland stands now, as the season moves into its final month, but from Locksley’s perspective, this is year one in the far-reaching vision for what he wants this program to become.

“We won't be result-oriented,” Locksley said. “Nobody said that this was going to be easy. And taking the next step as a program to me, when we think about it, I mean, from where we were this time last year to now, the fact that we have expectations, the fact that we're in this thing, are 3-5 at this point in our season and we still have some opportunities.”

This time a year ago, the Board of Regents met multiple times, discussing the professional fate of Coach D.J. Durkin in the wake of troubling allegations of cultural issues within the program after the death of Jordan McNair. The focus, understandably, had veered far from football itself. Some players stood up against their school’s administration when the university briefly reinstated Durkin. The team waited in limbo with interim coach Matt Canada leading the charge. So even though the game results have slipped, the program has found stability in this new era, and attention has drifted back to the on-field performances.

From the moment Maryland hired the D.C. native, Locksley has referenced the Maryland teams of his childhood and some of the successful ones around the turn of the century, when Locksley was first an assistant here.

Those previous teams reaffirm Locksley’s hopes for this program, which, assuming Maryland doesn’t find any November miracles, will have gone to a bowl game in just three of the past nine seasons. But even as the outlook for this season darkened, Locksley pledged to focus on the short-term goals as opposed to the future, meaning he’s not going to give a freshman experience when a senior offers a better chance of winning this weekend.

“We really want to win,” Locksley said. “That’s the bottom line. We really, really want to win. And we also want to give our players the best possible chance to win. You do that with how you put together game plans, with how you develop your depth, with how you play your players.”

Building depth for the future came as one of the few welcomed byproducts of Maryland’s injury woes. In the depleted secondary, freshman Deonte Banks has four starts filling in for senior Tino Ellis, who suffered a season-ending injury, and freshman safety Nick Cross has started twice this season. (Under Locksley, Maryland has not allowed freshmen to be available for interviews.)

“We know in the long run the plays that they get, they will be better for as we get the tough part of our season and the end stretch of our season,” Locksley said last week. “So we've started preparing for that from day one with how we've played a bunch of young players in meaningful situations. … You're starting to see the fruits of them from playing earlier in the year.”

Even when healthy, the offensive line is a point of concern, so when a handful of starters (center Johnny Jordan, right guard Terrance Davis and right tackle Marcus Minor) had to sit out, younger players helped fill their spots. Redshirt freshman Austin Fontaine converted from defense this year and has played considerable minutes. Another redshirt freshman, Spencer Anderson, also has pitched in. Freshman left tackle Jaelyn Duncan earned a starting job beginning in the second week of the season, and Locksley has praised his progress.

A group of about 10 players form a leadership council that meets with Locksley usually twice a week, according to senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, who’s a member of the group. They help disseminate Locksley’s cultural vision to all their teammates. That message preaches what Locksley repeatedly refers to as the right “habits and behaviors,” such as arriving on time with a notebook ready for meetings or all dressing the same each day at practice, which will lead to success on Saturdays.

“Being his first team,” running back Javon Leake said, “it sets the tone.”

At times this season, the Terps have lacked consistency, a frustrating issue for Locksley but perhaps one to be expected in the first year of a new era. Early in the season, Locksley said his team reaped the benefit of having just completed fall camp, where football remained players’ sole focus for nearly a month. Once the season, and the school year, began Locksley said, “there are a lot of other things going on in their mind besides football.”

Against Purdue, Locksley said his team “played to the scoreboard,” meaning the players allowed the early deficit to affect their play. The following week against Indiana, Locksley said it was the first time he thought his group’s play was not dictated by the circumstances.

“We're still moving forward,” Locksley said after the Indiana loss, which featured a pair of late turnovers when Maryland had two chances to muster a go-ahead drive. “Obviously not at the pace that I would like to see us move, but there were some things that we can take away from that game that shows that our team is moving in the direction we want to see it in.”

Seven days later in Minneapolis, the Terps reverted back to what they had shown before. They never rebounded from an early turnover and a quick 21-0 deficit.

Even now, Locksley sees moments of progress. Maybe the offensive line improves its protection or the young defensive backs cover certain plays better than before. He has watched depth develop at various positions where there were once concerns. He has stomached the steps backward that accompany the forward strides.

“There are small battles that are being won every day for me when I look at it in the totality,” Locksley said, “and not the result-oriented part of it."

