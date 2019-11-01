Reirden said the team will confirm Kuznetsov is good to go later this afternoon. Kuznetsov said he “hopes” he will play Friday night and took normal line rushes as the second-line center alongside Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson during Friday’s morning skate.

Dowd and Kuznetsov were injured in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the last game of a 10-day, five-game trip. Kuznetsov took an awkward, face-first fall into the boards early in the first period and was slow to get off the ice. He went to the dressing room but returned five minutes later. He took normal shifts for the rest of the game. Kuznetsov was sporting a slow-to-heal cut on the bridge of his nose Friday during morning skate.

AD

AD

Kuznetsov hits the boards hard, goes down before heading to the tunnel. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/1P4WmEdCZE — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 29, 2019

“It wasn’t nice,” Kuznetsov said on his fall into the boards after tripping over Maple Leafs’ Alexander Kerfoot. “That was a hard one probably. I was going to the boards and I wasn’t really thinking to hit him, but he decided to go down and I hit his leg and that is why I went down face to the boards.”

Dowd has played in 11 games for the Capitals so far this season, in and out of the lineup on the fourth line. He has two goals and one assist, playing major minutes on the penalty kill. Without Dowd on Friday, the fourth line will be centered by Chandler Stephenson, with Brendan Leipsic and Travis Boyd flanking him.

Just in case Kuznetsov can’t play against Buffalo, the Capitals recalled Liam O’Brien from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. This season with Hershey, O’Brien has three goals in nine games and leads the Bears with 13 penalty minutes.

Caps expected lines vs Buffalo:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway

Leipsic-Stephenson-Boyd



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Gudas

Siegenthaler-Jensen



*looks like is Kuznetsov in; Dowd not playing — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 1, 2019

More on the Washington Capitals:

AD