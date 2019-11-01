Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum, who has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, won’t play in Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

Interim coach Bill Callahan named rookie Dwayne Haskins the starter and Colt McCoy his backup after practice Friday. This will be the first career start for Haskins; McCoy has only been active in Week 5, when he started against New England.

Running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday and did not receive an injury designation after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. But fellow running back Chris Thompson (toe) will miss a third consecutive game after not practicing all week.

AD

Safeties Montae Nicholson (ankle) and Deshazor Everett (ankle) also were ruled out. Nicholson, a starter, has been wearing a walking boot this week, and this will be the Redskins’ second straight game without him. Sunday will be the fourth straight inactive game day for Everett.

AD

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) was limited in practice all week and will miss his fifth consecutive game after not clearing the protocol. Defensive tackle Treyvon Hester practiced all week but is questionable with an elbow injury.

Bills linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee) was ruled out; safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring), offensive tackle Cody Ford (elbow) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) are questionable after being limited in practice all week.

More on the Redskins:

AD
AD