Running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday and did not receive an injury designation after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. But fellow running back Chris Thompson (toe) will miss a third consecutive game after not practicing all week.

Safeties Montae Nicholson (ankle) and Deshazor Everett (ankle) also were ruled out. Nicholson, a starter, has been wearing a walking boot this week, and this will be the Redskins’ second straight game without him. Sunday will be the fourth straight inactive game day for Everett.

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) was limited in practice all week and will miss his fifth consecutive game after not clearing the protocol. Defensive tackle Treyvon Hester practiced all week but is questionable with an elbow injury.

Bills linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee) was ruled out; safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring), offensive tackle Cody Ford (elbow) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) are questionable after being limited in practice all week.

