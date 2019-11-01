Gordon joins Tyler Lockett (12th in the NFL in receiving yards) and 2019 second-round pick D.K. Metcalf (tied with Lockett and tight end Will Dissly for team lead in receiving touchdowns) as Seattle’s top pass catchers.

“He’s a unique talent,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday. “Next week, we’ll take a look and see what he looks like. He’s done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays.”

Carroll said Gordon won’t play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s a big-play guy and can really stretch the field,” Carroll added. “Those that I know that have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and his playmaking ability.”

The Patriots placed Gordon on injured reserve with a “minor” designation on Oct. 23 after he hurt his left knee in a game against the New York Giants. This came one day after New England acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick.

“I don’t know physically how he’s doing right now, other than that he’s okay, is what we’ve heard,” Carroll said.

Welcome Flash.

Time to put in this work!@JOSH_GORDONXII — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2019

A Seahawks player, just now in the locker room: “Damn, we got Josh Gordon, bro?” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 1, 2019

Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown with the Patriots this season.

The NFL’s waiver system works in reverse order, where teams with the worst records have top priority to claim a player. Gordon being awarded to the 6-2 Seahawks means 27 other teams passed on putting in a claim for him.

Despite his supreme talent, there’s a reason so many teams didn’t claim him.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL during the preseason after receiving his the fifth suspension of his career in late December for violating the terms of a conditional reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy. He then left the Patriots to focus on his mental health.

The Cleveland Browns selected Gordon with a 2012 second-round supplemental pick. He was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for testing positive for codeine but still managed to put up an NFL-high 1,646 yards in the final 14 games.

Gordon was arrested on a DUI charge and failed another drug test in 2014, leading to a year-long suspension that was later reduced to 10 games after an appeal. He was suspended for the entire 2015 season for again violating the league’s substance-abuse policy and, after being reinstated for 2016, eventually chose to sit out the season after a four-game ban to start that year. He was reinstated again in November 2017 and played in five games for the Browns, who traded him to the Patriots after their 2018 season opener.

Word surfaced this week that Gordon’s work ethic was becoming a concern in New England.

“He was showing signs of undependability,” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran told PFT Live Friday morning, citing “murmurs and rumblings” from “underground sources.”

Curran said Gordon was late to meetings and that Patriots coaches sometimes had a hard time locating him.

