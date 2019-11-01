Alex, a freshman guard at Wagner, will make her collegiate debut at 11 a.m. inside Xfinity Center, where she’s watched more games than she can count. At least a couple dozen friends and family members will cheer on Alex from the stands as her team plays the Maryland women. The cast of supporters will then grab food before Anthony, the Terrapins’ senior point guard, makes his 100th career start at 7:30 p.m. against Holy Cross, the second game of a Cowan doubleheader. Aryn, the youngest of three Cowan children, gets to take the day off from school. Their mom, Traci, plans to wear a Wagner sweatshirt with a Maryland T-shirt underneath.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a dream come true just seeing her come back and play,” Anthony said. “I didn’t care which school she went to. But to see her come full circle and come play at Maryland, that’s special.”

Anthony’s relationship with Alex has become more supportive and less antagonistic through the years. They now mostly follow each other’s seasons from afar. Even Tuesday, Anthony might be preparing for his evening game while Alex plays, and Alex will have headed back to New York by the time Anthony starts.

But the scheduling quirk has presented a welcomed happenstance, for both the siblings and their parents. Either Traci or her husband, Anthony Cowan Sr., attends just about every game, home and away, for her kids, and this time it’s easy. They arrange the schedule a month at a time, ensuring at least one parent will always be present. Soon, Aryn begins club volleyball practice, with tournament play starting later in the winter, adding yet another layer of chaos to the Cowan calendar.

“It's just crazy,” Traci said. “But that's when we call in the grandparents. We call in the aunts. We call in everybody.”

On the basketball court, the siblings mirror each other in both style of play and demeanor. More than anything else, Anthony said, compare their expressions. Anthony described a nearly identical look on their faces: focused and confident, with smiles emerging sporadically during games.

“Just watching him play, I modeled a lot of things from my game after that,” said Alex, who is three and a half years younger than her brother.

As a sophomore, Alex played for the varsity team at St. John’s College High School in the District. Her brother had just graduated from St. John’s after leading his team to a WCAC title, which cemented Anthony’s legacy at the school.

“Freshman year, I remember specifically coming in and everyone kind of knowing me as Anthony's little sister,” Alex said. “But with my career, I definitely think I made a name for myself.”

As Alex integrated into her new team, Anthony’s accolades “never, ever, ever came up,” said Jonathan Scribner, the girls’ basketball head coach at St. John’s, adding, “I don’t think she ever felt that there was, from our perspective, something to be living up to in any way, shape or form.” Alex would occasionally receive high-fives if her brother had recently played well for Maryland but nothing more than that. There were no comparisons, no brother-inspired expectations.

Alex’s success was hers alone. She scored close to 700 points in three seasons. She won three WCAC titles, two more than her brother, which she likes to remind Anthony of, joking that when they’re both home, they should take a photo together wearing their rings. He fires back, because that’s what competitive siblings do, saying Alex was only a regular starter for two of those years.

Playing alongside Azzi Fudd, one of the best high school players in the country, Alex’s dad warned her that “you’re not going to stand out.” Alex was a bit undervalued through the recruiting process, Scribner said, calling his former player versatile and crafty.

Height doesn’t run in the Cowan family; Alex is 5-foot-6, while Anthony is 6-feet tall.

Navigating the recruiting process a second time, this time without big-time programs swooping into their Bowie, Md., home, was “completely different and still completely stressful,” Traci said.

Wagner Coach Heather Jacobs met the entire Cowan family early on. Anthony told Jacobs his sister shoots the ball better than he does, and then she began hearing stories about backyard basketball games. The Cowans have a court where the kids always played, battling with no regard for roughness.

The parents could watch their kids play from the window above the kitchen sink. Traci screamed from inside, yelling at her son for knocking around his younger sister. Anthony, who always had a size and strength advantage, would throw Alex to the ground. Their dad would start heading outside to implore Anthony to relent, but before he could do so, Alex had returned to playing with her brother.

“He definitely wasn't afraid,” Alex said, “but neither was I.”

As they’ve matured, their relationship has evolved. Anthony has taken on a “proud big brother role,” his sister said. Anthony attended Alex’s WCAC title game in February, even as he was in the middle of his own season. They FaceTime multiple times a week, and will do so even more during their seasons.

“It’s very rewarding” to see Anthony support his sister to the extent he does, Traci said, “but that’s what I expected also. I’ve raised him, all of them, to take care of each other.”

