Before the start of the World Series, the Capitals also recognized the Nationals’ postseason success, with Max Scherzer dropping the ceremonial puck — or in Scherzer’s case, it was a baseball — before the Capitals’ Oct. 18 game against the New York Rangers. Captain Alex Ovechkin also threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park this season, with the Nationals facing elimination in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Nationals went on to win eight straight games after Ovechkin’s first pitch.

AD

AD

When the Capitals won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018, the team’s first public appearance the Saturday after they won was at a Nationals game. Ovechkin threw out the first pitch and was joined on the field by his teammates, all sporting red Nationals T-shirts, to kick off what would be a boisterous day of celebration as they took turns holding up the Stanley Cup in a private suite to rousing applause from the happy locals.

After the Nationals won the World Series Wednesday night, Ovechkin and the Capitals were holding their annual Halloween party at an Arlington bar and watched the Nationals win and celebrate at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Capitals reveled in the victory as well, spraying champagne as Ovechkin sang “Baby Shark” at the top of his lungs and “We Are The Champions” blasted through the speakers. Even a replica of the World Series trophy made its way to Ovechkin’s hands.

“Those guys seem like really awesome guys, awesome people,” T.J. Oshie said of the Nationals. “The city is going to be wild. I think the city is already wild, but you know this is just such a great sports town and they are going to feel that. They are going to feel the love from everyone. I’m sure they gained a lot of fans from this run, whether they are bandwagon fans or not.”

Capitals’ Tom Wilson and Oshie said Thursday that watching the Nationals win the World Series was more inspiration for them to win another Stanley Cup.

Read more:

AD