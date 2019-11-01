Buoyed by large crowds at the 20,000-capacity MLS stadium for NWSL games this year, the Spirit is aiming to play regularly in the District and less frequently at its base of operations for seven seasons, Maryland SoccerPlex, which is located in Boyds, 17 miles outside the Beltway.

The team averaged 3,597 in 10 matches this season at SoccerPlex, but riding the wave of enthusiasm for the sport after the U.S. national team’s triumph at the Women’s World Cup this summer, it drew an average of 18,645 for two visits to Audi Field. One game in the District in 2018 attracted 7,976.

Under the plan, the Spirit would receive office space and a permanent locker room at Audi Field.

What apparently remains unresolved is whether the team would play all of the remaining eight home matches next year at SoccerPlex. The Post reported last month that the Spirit is considering dividing the schedule among three venues: Audi Field, SoccerPlex and Segra Field, a 5,000-seat venue in Leesburg that United opened in August for its second-division squad, Loudoun United.

People familiar with the talks said last month that United was pressing the Spirit to enter into a package deal to play at Audi Field and Segra Field and eventually relocate daily operations to a 40,000-square-foot training center under construction near Segra Field for the MLS team and the second-tier squad.

Segra Field is located inside Bolen Memorial Park, a county-run facility 14 miles northwest of Dulles International Airport.

