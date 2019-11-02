The reason is simple: a lack of opportunity.

Let’s take a stroll through the top 15 in the Associated Press poll, which is a solid enough sorting tool to utilize at this stage of the season.

Six teams (Louisiana State, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota) have open dates this week, including five unbeatens. Another undefeated, Clemson, welcomes FCS school Wofford to Death Valley.

Two of the top 15 (Florida and Georgia) face each other, and 8-0 Southern Methodist faces fellow American Athletic Conference contender Memphis. Both Oregon (at Southern California) and Utah (at Washington) have legitimate road tests as they push for spots in the Pac-12 title game. Those four games prevent the week from being completely dull, but are not going to produce a mammoth upset, either.

Then there’s Baylor, already in the clubhouse for the week with a 17-14 defeat of West Virginia on Thursday.

All of it leaves a pair of top-15 teams at risk of a significant upset: Auburn, which plays host to Mississippi; and Michigan, which travels to Maryland. And since both teams already have two losses, they are (at best) on the fringes of the playoff discussion.

Still Coastal, still chaos

There’s always some joy to extract from the ACC’s Coastal Division, even if the ultimate dream scenario from the seven-team scrum is gone. Sadly, the possibility of a seven-way tie at both 4-4 in the ACC and 3-3 in division play is over after last week.

But the seven-way tie at 4-4 is still alive, and there’s a decent chance it remains so for at least another week. Even at this late stage in the season, there are still multiple avenues to a seven-team logjam, though there are two absolutes for lovers of Coastal chaos:

One, whoever wins Saturday’s Virginia-North Carolina game must lose its last two league games. Two, Miami has to at least split its games against Atlantic Division teams (Florida State and Louisville) over the next two weeks.

The Coastal may not always be good football (and with everyone but 5-2 Virginia Tech owning at least three losses already, it hasn’t been great this year), but it at least provides some amusement on a nearly annual basis.

Five with the most at stake in Week 10

1a. Florida and 1b. Georgia. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is the lone playoff eliminator of the weekend. The Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) both need to win out (including the SEC title game) to have a realistic shot at earning a semifinal invitation. A more immediately pressing issue? The winner has the inside track to the SEC East title.

2. Oregon. The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) have not stumbled since an opening-week loss to Auburn on a neutral field, and they’re the Pac-12’s most viable playoff candidate. A trip to Pac-12 South co-leader Southern California — which is 4-0 at home — should be a challenge for an Oregon team that barely survived .500 Washington State last week.

3. Utah. The other one-loss team in the Pac-12 also goes on the road to face what’s been one of the league’s better programs. The Utes (7-1, 4-1) have given up only 53 points in five Pac-12 games, and they’ll deal with a Huskies team coming off an open date.

4. Southern Methodist. At the moment, the Mustangs (8-0, 4-0 American) are in line to be the Group of Five’s representative in the New Year’s Six structure and (conveniently) land in the Cotton Bowl. But they can’t slip up, and a trip to Memphis (7-1, 3-1) will be difficult.

5. Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (5-2), fresh off a pounding at Michigan, will not land a playoff berth. But if they win out, they’re probably a decent bet to land in the Orange or Cotton Bowl. The problem? While the Irish may well be favored in each of their five remaining games (Virginia Tech, at Duke, Navy, Boston College and at Stanford), none of them is close to a sure thing. Virginia Tech (5-2) comes to South Bend on Saturday.

Weeknight thoughts

* Baylor made it to November without a loss. The Bears fended off West Virginia, 17-14, in a game that probably shouldn’t have been decided by a field goal. The Mountaineers got nearly 38 percent of their yardage on an 83-yard touchdown pass and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Baylor was stuffed at the goal line once in the first half and lost three fumbles.

Artful, it wasn’t. Nonetheless, Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) remains well-positioned to reach the conference title game, and its playoff hopes cannot be dismissed as long as it remains undefeated.

* The top Group of Five champion probably isn’t going to be Appalachian State. The Mountaineers tumbled for the first time this season, 24-21 at home to Georgia Southern on Thursday. That leaves Southern Methodist as the only undefeated Group of Five school.

While Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1) remains a Sun Belt contender, its chances of taking the Group of Five’s spot in the Cotton Bowl took a serious hit. In all likelihood, that place in the New Year’s Six structure will go to either the eventual American Athletic Conference champion or a one-loss Mountain West champion (with Boise State and San Diego State the remaining options).

Heisman watch

Updating last week’s rankings, which factor in Heisman voting trends (in favor of quarterbacks, players on top-five teams, against receivers and defensive players) as much as on-field performance.

1. QB Joe Burrow, Louisiana State (2,805 yards, 30 TD, 4 INT passing; 125 yards, 2 TD rushing). Held to just one touchdown pass for the first time all season against Auburn, but rushed for another and still posted his sixth 300-yard passing day. Burrow’s completion percentage for the season now stands at 78.8 percent. (Last week: 2)

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (2,469 yards, 21 TD, 3 INT passing; 801 yards, 13 TD rushing). Heisman voters are known to forgive one loss. Just ask recent Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018), who claimed the award while playing for 12-1 Oklahoma teams bound for the playoff. (LW: 1)

3. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (1,659 yards, 24 TD, 1 INT passing; 319 yards, 9 TD rushing). The Georgia transfer seems like the clear-cut No. 3 at this stage. He continues to play exceptionally, but the Buckeyes only need so much from him and have two other guys (J.K. Dobbins and Chase Young) who could eat into his support. (LW: 4)

4. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (2,166 yards, 27 TD, 2 INT passing; 30 yards, 2 TD rushing). The Crimson Tide didn’t need Tagovailoa to crush Arkansas last week, as Mac Jones completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 rout. But the countdown is on: Can Tagovailoa return a little less than three weeks after ankle surgery to face LSU on Nov. 9. (LW: 3)

5. DE Chase Young, Ohio State (29 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles. Every so often, there is a defensive player who captures the imagination of Heisman voters, and Young could be that guy. He leads the country in sacks, is tied for second in tackles for loss, is second in forced fumbles and is the centerpiece of the undefeated Buckeyes’ ferocious defense. (LW: Not ranked)

6. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (2,104 yards, 21 TD, 1 INT passing). Was perfectly solid in the Ducks’ squeaker against Washington State, but running back C.J. Verdell (257 yards, three TDs) was the star of Oregon’s offense last Saturday. (LW: 5)

7. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,381 yards, 16 TD rushing; 8 receptions for 35 yards). Still has a 271-yard lead on Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins as the nation’s rushing leader. He needs to average 154.8 yards over the Cowboys’ last four games to hit 2,000 for the season. (LW: 6)