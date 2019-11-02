But every game is a challenge for Washington now, given injuries to its playmakers and inexperience at key positions. Considering that, here are five keys for Sunday:

Protect Haskins

Dwayne Haskins made just 14 starts at Ohio State and now is trying to master a complicated offense without the team’s top two tight ends and while playing behind an offensive line that has struggled. The game is clearly coming very fast for him, which is not unusual for a rookie quarterback. Washington’s coaches worked with Haskins this week on getting plays called quickly. He will be vulnerable, and Buffalo is going to seize on that opportunity. The offensive line and his more experienced teammates will have to help him get through the challenging moments before the snap and after.

Give the ball to Peterson … a lot

Buffalo is not as strong against the run (18th) as it is against the pass (third), so the Redskins are going to need running back Adrian Peterson to have a big game. He has had three strong games in the three weeks since interim coach Bill Callahan replaced Jay Gruden and vowed to run the ball. The best thing Peterson can do to help Haskins is take the ball from him, over and over, and keep running when he gets hit, because the Bills will be stacking the box, daring Haskins to throw. Running back Chris Thompson is out again with a toe injury, robbing Haskins of a safety valve when others are covered. That puts pressure on Peterson to carry an even heavier load.

Make Allen throw

Much like the Redskins now, the Bills prefer to run. The ageless Frank Gore is averaging 60.3 rushing yards, allowing quarterback Josh Allen to attempt easier throws. In many ways, Allen is more dangerous with his feet than with his arm; he has rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, although he has eight fumbles. (Through the air, he has nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.) For the Redskins to have a chance, Allen must be forced to do more than his coaches want him to. Washington must stop the run and make Allen throw.

Win the field-position game

When the Redskins were successful early last season, they followed a formula of riding Peterson for long drives, pinning opponents deep and winning a game of attrition. Punter Tress Way has been fantastic again this season, but Washington’s offense has not been able to dominate time of possession, and too many penalties and defensive lapses have allowed opponents to move the ball more easily. The Redskins need to find a way to keep the offense moving and not let Buffalo get ahead.

Don’t get rattled

The Redskins have made a habit of killing promising drives and letting the opponent stay on the field because of silly penalties and mistakes. Good teams don’t make these mistakes, and right now Washington is not a good team. A winning season is all but out of reach, but the Redskins can build for a late run at respectability with a victory Sunday. The stakes are higher with Haskins getting his first start.

