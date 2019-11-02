The Terps’ freshmen played well, the sophomore core showcased its offseason progress, and Maryland easily cruised by the Broncos, 76-43, in a game in which self-assessment mattered far more than the outcome.

Eight Terps played at least 15 minutes and another played 11, suggesting a solid rotation to start the year, far different from last year’s squad, which spent its nonconference slate developing its seventh- and eighth-best players. Coach Mark Turgeon said he’s “still trying to figure it out” with the rotation, adding that nine seems like the right number.

“Today was just a tuneup,” said sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins, who started and scored nine points. “It was just something for all the guys to get comfortable. You saw how talented we are, how deep our bench could go. It’s a matter of time before we really get into the flow and you see eight, nine bodies out there every game.”

Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who started the game on the bench, led the team with 16 points, and was joined by three other Terps in double figures. Donta Scott, along with fellow freshmen Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, showed flashes of potential and physicality.

“We signed the twins and Donta to bring toughness to us,” Turgeon said. “And I think they're on their way to doing that for us. But Donta is tough, man. You can't break that kid.”

Scott, who scored 10 points, and Makhi Mitchell played the most of the freshmen and are poised to figure into the rotation. Mitchell recorded five rebounds and one assist in his first four minutes. He finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

Fayetteville State — coached by Luke D’Alessio, the father of former Maryland graduate assistant Alex D’Alessio — narrowed the gap to a 16-15 deficit after eight minutes. But then Maryland surged, going on an 11-point run and extinguishing any thought that the Broncos could keep pace.

Maryland only made 16 of 30 free throws, one of the few disappointments of the night. Turgeon said his team has shot about 24,000 free throws since school started and made 86 percent of those, so he hopes Friday’s mark was an anomaly. Maryland played some zone defense and pressed, which Turgeon said the team will continue to do at times this year.

The exhibition didn’t do as much as it could have to define a starting lineup. The group Friday was Eric Ayala, Wiggins, Darryl Morsell, Ricky Lindo Jr. and Jalen Smith, with Cowan as the notable exclusion. Turgeon said he plans to start Cowan in the season opener Tuesday against Holy Cross.

The only void Maryland will need to fill from last year is Bruno Fernando, a second-round NBA draft pick who now plays for the Atlanta Hawks. Smith, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, will shoulder much of that load, while Lindo and Mitchell will help in the frontcourt. Lindo arrived in College Park as a 17-year-old who still needed to develop physically, and he has done so this offseason. Turgeon said Lindo has become more confident and comfortable while shooting better in practice than he showed Friday (two points on one shot).

Wiggins played well off the bench last year, scoring 8.3 per game. He has received heaps of praise from Turgeon for his work through the offseason. The sophomore has made a strong case that he’s among the players who will lead this year’s group and that he deserves the minutes, and starts, to match that.

Against Fayetteville State, Wiggins played the most (25 minutes) of anyone on his team. After Wiggins spent much of the offseason in the gym, Turgeon recently said Wiggins is in “better shape than everybody because he worked harder in the summer than everybody.”

With Smith and Cowan probably locked in as starters, Wiggins starting would mean taking the spot of Ayala or glue-guy Morsell, unless Turgeon opts for a small lineup with four guards and Smith as the only big man. These are the questions, all part of a welcome dilemma by nature of having depth, that the regular season will start to answer when it begins Tuesday.

“We have enough bodies to where we can figure it out and get better,” Turgeon said. “But the hard part is I think Eric’s really good. I think Anthony’s really good. I think Wiggs has really made a huge jump, and Darryl is pretty good. ... Hopefully we’ll be able to figure that out as we move through this first month.”

