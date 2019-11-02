The Nationals are encouraging fans to wear red and use the hashtag #FightFinished, a play on their #StayintheFight mantra, on social media.

Saturday marks the first time that the city has held a championship parade on a weekend, which should contribute to the crowd’s size, enthusiasm and endurance. The Capitals, by comparison, held theirs on a Tuesday in June.

That set off revelry in the rain for more than 16,000 fans who watched at Nationals Park and countless more who joined them to party in the streets. After Saturday’s celebration, at least two more items remains on the agenda before the team’s offseason begins: The Nats will be honored at the Caps game on Sunday night, communing with fellow Washington athletes who seemed to enjoy the World Series title as much as anyone, before visiting President Trump in the White House on Monday. One player, reliever Sean Doolittle, has already said he will avoid the White House visit, telling The Post that he will stay away because of an aversion to President Donald Trump’s actions and rhetoric.

● The Nationals’ postseason upset run may be among the greatest in the history of baseball, columnist Thomas Boswell argues, and there will never be a Nationals team like this again.

● Howie Kendrick’s home run ball in Game 7 and Dave Martinez’s hoodie are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Here’s how the Hall picked items for the Nationals’ exhibit.

Hints for a hassle-free day

For alerts on safety, transit and weather from the District, text “NATS” to 888-777. The Capital Weather Gang predicts a sunny but cool day, with highs in the mid- to upper-50s. Layering up would be a good idea. So would taking Metro or using your feet rather than driving, as several major streets will be closed.

Metro will run its normal Saturday schedule (7 a.m.-1 a.m.) with extra trains running at rush-hour levels from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking at Metro lots and garages will be free, as it is on weekends. Stations closest to the parade route are Federal Triangle, Archives and Judiciary Square; because they will be jammed, consider using Metro Center, Gallery Place or Union Station.

Capital Bikeshare corrals will be available at 15th and E streets NW, Constitution Avenue NW and Second Street NW and Seventh Street and Independence Avenue SW. Corrals will be available for electric scooters and bikes at Seventh and E streets NW, Seventh Street NW and Independence Avenue SW and 14th and E streets NW.

Taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will pick up and drop off riders at Independence Avenue SW, between 14th Street SW and Third Street SW.

For more on road closures and parking restrictions and further details, see The Post’s Gridlock.

