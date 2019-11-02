Maryland wasn’t outplayed in the first half to the extent its 21-0 deficit suggested. The Terrapins (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) yielded a touchdown return on the opening kickoff, but had opportunities to draw even. An inability to convert in the red zone, when the plays carry the most weight, cost them.

The Terps drove down the field, not always with methodical ease, but more than was expected against a Michigan team (7-2, 4-2) that came to College Park as three-touchdown favorites. The defense made a handful of stops against the Wolverines, whose offense struggled early in the season but has discovered its form in recent weeks. But when it mattered most, Locksley’s offense couldn’t carry its weight.

Maryland twice moved inside Michigan’s 15-yard line in the first half. Quarterback Josh Jackson, who returned to his starting role after spraining his ankle a month ago, led the Terps downfield on their second series, with his team trailing, 7-0. Facing third down at the Michigan 12, the Wolverines got pressure on Jackson, who threw while he was getting hit, leading to an interception.

Maryland’s next drive consumed seven minutes, with Jackson leading the Terrapins to the Wolverines’ 8. Locksley put freshman quarterback Lance LeGendre into the game for one play and he lost three yards on a run. When Jackson returned, the Michigan defense sacked him for a loss of nine yards. Mike Shinsky then came on for a 37-yard field goal that missed, making him just one of four on field goal tries for the season.

Jackson finished the day with 97 passing yards, completing nine of 20. Jackson hit a few receivers for long gains, including Brian Cobbs’s 24-yard catch and Chigoziem Okonkwo’s reception for 21 yards.

The run game Maryland usually leans on finished with just 129 yards, led by McFarland’s 60 yards on 14 carries. LeGendre had time under center sporadically through the game and showcased his running ability, gaining 39 yards.

This marked the fourth straight game Maryland has given up a touchdown on at least two straight possessions to start the game. Michigan freshman Giles Jackson took the opening kickoff 97 yards for the game’s first score, then freshman running back Zach Charbonnet capped an 11-play, 41-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

The Maryland defense steadied itself after that, forcing punts on two straight possessions. It appeared to stop Michigan for a third straight time, but the Wolverines executed a successful fake punt on 4th and 1 at their own 27 with sophomore linebacker taking a direct snap and running 14 yards for a first down. On the next play, quarterback Shea Patterson found Nico Collins for a 51-yard strike over the coverage of Maryland freshman Lavonte Gater.

Until running back Javon Leake returned a third-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown, the Terps’ special teams had a woeful day. The opening kickoff, fake punt and missed field goal only lent further credence to Locksley’s belief that Maryland’s own errors fueled Michigan’s win.

Coaches around the country will reiterate the same, often as a way to gloss over when significant talent gaps exist between programs. A case could be made such a gap exists between Locksley’s Terrapins and the Wolverines, who have more wins in the past five years than Maryland has in the past 10, thus attracting far better players.

The talent disparity may have manifested itself most in the trenches, where the Terps’ offensive line gave way to Michigan’s pressure numerous times and allowed four sacks. As the game wore on, the Terps’ opportunities dwindled and Michigan seized control.

Maryland’s performances against the Big Ten’s top-tier teams have done little to inspire confidence. After a 59-0 pounding by Penn State in September, the Wolverines added themselves to the list of teams that have blown out Maryland, which has won just once since mid-September. The Terps’ self-inflicted blows doomed them early, and the talent deficit gave them no chance late.

