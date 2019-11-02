Hannah’s mom, who learned of Payne’s intentions on Friday night, held a shark balloon with the inscription “Finished the Fight.” Another fan led a cheer of “N-A-T-S Nats! Nats! Nats!” as the couple, season-ticket holders from Herndon, shared an embrace even more tender than the one Gerardo Parra and Aníbal Sánchez gave Stephen Strasburg in the dugout after Game 6 of the World Series.

AD

“Don’t post it anywhere yet,” Hannah told her family and friends who took video of the moment before making a call to share the news.

AD

“We’ve been dating for four years and she’s probably been waiting for me to propose for three-and-a-half of those years,” said Payne, who said he was shaking during the entire Metro ride downtown.

Payne initially planned to propose in front of the Washington Monument en route to the parade route, but Hannah wanted to make sure they got a good spot in front of the main stage.

“Had I known ... ” she said with a laugh, admiring her new ring. “I’m just so excited and happy. I can’t believe it.”

Read more Nationals coverage:

AD

AD