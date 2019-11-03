ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 82 (scored in 55th) in 2-1 victory at Watford

Another look at @cpulisic_10's 4th goal in 2 games!



This match is currently live on NBCSN! Stream it here: https://t.co/oNoIE4x1Iq pic.twitter.com/lv2rKvOCD3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 2, 2019

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 3-2 victory at West Ham

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Newcastle on Monday

AD

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): played first 45 in U-23s’ 2-2 draw at Derby County

AD

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-1 defeat at Liverpool

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-1 defeat to Fulham

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze* (age 17): U-18s (played 90 in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 cup defeat at Manchester City

AD

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90

West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18 for 1-0 cup victory at Reading

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Millwall

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Hull City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90

AD

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: vs. West Brom on Monday

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Swansea City

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Leeds

AD

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (two assists) in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Norwich City

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las* (age 17): U-23s (did not play in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

League One

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in 70th in 3-0 victory at Gillingham

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory over Southend

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured)

AD

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 3-0 cup victory over Hearts

AD

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 17): U-18s

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Inverness

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Alloa

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in 72nd in 2-2 draw Freiburg

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-2 victory at Augsburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Köln

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 81

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund

AD

AD

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 9-0 victory over Mainz

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 victory over Bayern Munich

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Hoffenheim

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 (scored in 51st) in 5-3 defeat at Meppen

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

AD

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 2-2 draw with Buchbach

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): played 90 in Köln II’s 4-2 victory at Bonner

AD

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play in Schalke II’s 4-0 victory over Homberg

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna* (age 16): U-19s (played 90 in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz* (age 17): U-19s (did not play in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

AD

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): scored for U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Essen

AD

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Darmstadt

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 3-3 draw at Jahn Regensberg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: in the 18 but did not play

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Wehen Wiesbaden

AD

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): entered in 80th in 2-2 draw with Karlsruher

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): did not play (injured) in Hannover II’s 3-2 defeat to Havelse

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Magdeburg

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in 90th in 1-0 victory at Zwickau

AD

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Olympique Marseille

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: at Nimes, ppd.

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook**: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Guingamp

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (scored in 76th) in 4-1 victory over Olympique Marseille

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 80th

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Paris

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: scored in 68th

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Dijon

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play

AD

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 66

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: in the 18 but did not play

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Deportivo de La Coruña

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Huelva

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Tacon

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: entered in 81st in 0-0 draw with Huesca

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 90th in 0-0 draw at Cittadella

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory at Zwolle

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Vitesse

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: did not play in 5-0 victory over Alkmaar

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 (scored in 67th) in 1-1 draw at NAC Breda

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): vs. Volendam on Monday

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): vs. Volendam on Monday

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): vs. Roda on Monday

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): vs. Roda on Monday

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Kortrijk

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Oostende

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: vs. Santa Clara on Monday

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory over Maritimo

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Sion

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at LASK

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (scored in 31st) in 2-1 defeat at OB

Emmanuel Sabbi with a sublime free kick against Odense 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Z7hMZkmvN — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 3, 2019

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): entered in 62nd

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): in the 18 but did not play

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): entered in 66th in 1-0 victory at AaB

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18 (red card) for 1-1 draw at Esbjerg

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat to AGF

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in 75th in 5-0 victory at Orebro

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Hacken

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 58th in 7-1 defeat at Goteborg

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Kristiansund

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Antalyaspor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: entered in 60th in 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: at AEL on Monday

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Bnei Yehuda

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: at Hapoel Tel Aviv on Monday

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Hapoel Raanana

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 80 in 1-0 victory at Seoul

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in 65th in 5-1 defeat at Boca Juniors

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: vs. San Lorenzo later Sunday

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): at Gremio later Sunday

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Cuenca

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Pachuca

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Queretaro

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Monterrey

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: at Juarez later Sunday

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: vs. Morelia later Sunday