ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 82 (scored in 55th) in 2-1 victory at Watford
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JFx4prkZgA— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 2, 2019
Another look at @cpulisic_10's 4th goal in 2 games!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 2, 2019
This match is currently live on NBCSN! Stream it here: https://t.co/oNoIE4x1Iq pic.twitter.com/lv2rKvOCD3
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Newcastle on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): played first 45 in U-23s’ 2-2 draw at Derby County
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-1 defeat at Liverpool
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-1 defeat to Fulham
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze* (age 17): U-18s (played 90 in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)
Women’s Super League
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 cup defeat at Manchester City
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90
West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18 for 1-0 cup victory at Reading
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Millwall
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Hull City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: vs. West Brom on Monday
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Swansea City
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Leeds
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (two assists) in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Norwich City
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las* (age 17): U-23s (did not play in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s
League One
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in 70th in 3-0 victory at Gillingham
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory over Southend
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 3-0 cup victory over Hearts
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 17): U-18s
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Inverness
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Alloa
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in 72nd in 2-2 draw Freiburg
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-2 victory at Augsburg
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Köln
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 81
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 9-0 victory over Mainz
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 victory over Bayern Munich
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Hoffenheim
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 (scored in 51st) in 5-3 defeat at Meppen
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 2-2 draw with Buchbach
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): played 90 in Köln II’s 4-2 victory at Bonner
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play in Schalke II’s 4-0 victory over Homberg
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna* (age 16): U-19s (played 90 in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz* (age 17): U-19s (did not play in U.S.’s 4-0 defeat to Netherlands at U-17 World Cup)
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): scored for U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Essen
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Darmstadt
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 3-3 draw at Jahn Regensberg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: in the 18 but did not play
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Wehen Wiesbaden
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): entered in 80th in 2-2 draw with Karlsruher
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): did not play (injured) in Hannover II’s 3-2 defeat to Havelse
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Magdeburg
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in 90th in 1-0 victory at Zwickau
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Olympique Marseille
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: at Nimes, ppd.
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook**: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Guingamp
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (scored in 76th) in 4-1 victory over Olympique Marseille
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 80th
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Paris
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: scored in 68th
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Dijon
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 66
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: in the 18 but did not play
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Deportivo de La Coruña
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Huelva
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Tacon
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: entered in 81st in 0-0 draw with Huesca
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 90th in 0-0 draw at Cittadella
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory at Zwolle
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Vitesse
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: did not play in 5-0 victory over Alkmaar
Eerste Divisie
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 (scored in 67th) in 1-1 draw at NAC Breda
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): vs. Volendam on Monday
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): vs. Volendam on Monday
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): vs. Roda on Monday
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): vs. Roda on Monday
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Kortrijk
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Oostende
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: vs. Santa Clara on Monday
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory over Maritimo
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Sion
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at LASK
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (scored in 31st) in 2-1 defeat at OB
Emmanuel Sabbi with a sublime free kick against Odense 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Z7hMZkmvN— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 3, 2019
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): entered in 62nd
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): in the 18 but did not play
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): entered in 66th in 1-0 victory at AaB
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18 (red card) for 1-1 draw at Esbjerg
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat to AGF
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in 75th in 5-0 victory at Orebro
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Hacken
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 58th in 7-1 defeat at Goteborg
Damallsvenskan
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Kristiansund
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Antalyaspor
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: entered in 60th in 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: at AEL on Monday
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Bnei Yehuda
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: at Hapoel Tel Aviv on Monday
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Hapoel Raanana
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 80 in 1-0 victory at Seoul
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in 65th in 5-1 defeat at Boca Juniors
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: vs. San Lorenzo later Sunday
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): at Gremio later Sunday
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Cuenca
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Pachuca
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Queretaro
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Monterrey
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: at Juarez later Sunday
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: vs. Morelia later Sunday
