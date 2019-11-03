Betting on a quarterback to be the league’s MVP is a safe wager. Since the merger of 1970, the Associated Press has handed out 51 most valuable player awards in 49 years. A vast majority of those have been either quarterbacks (35, including the past six winners) or running backs (13). One defensive lineman (Alan Page in 1971), one linebacker (Lawrence Taylor in 1986) and one kicker (Mark Moseley during the strike-shortened 1982 season) have earned MVP honors, too, showing it is possible to go against the grain.

The New York Giants’ offensive line got some MVP buzz during the 2008 campaign because, as NFL reporter Mike Reiss noted at the time, “The vote does not have to go to a specific player, but could be designated to a position group.”

AD

AD

New England’s defense certainly offers some worthy possibilities. The pass rush features four players with 4½ sacks or more: linebackers Jamie Collins (6.0) and Kyle Van Noy (4½) plus defensive linemen Adam Butler (4½) and Chase Winovich (4½). But the Patriots’ secondary is playing at a historical level, and if you’re thinking of a positional group, this is the one.

The Patriots have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 143 of 273 attempts (52 percent) for 1,190 yards, two touchdowns and 19 interceptions, earning those foes a 40.6 passer rating against, per data from TruMedia. For context, an incomplete pass earns a quarterback a 39.6 passer rating. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, only the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating lower than 50 percent during the first eight weeks of the season, but that year the league average passer rating was 80.4, compared to an average passer rating of 92.0 in 2019.

You could argue the quarterbacks New England has faced this year could not be considered anything but mediocre — the list includes Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Luke Falk, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger — but those same quarterbacks were still significantly worse against the Patriots than they were against any other defense played this year (80.5 vs. rest of the league).

AD

AD

Plus, according to data from TruMedia, the Patriots are holding opponents to 36.3 fewer points than expected per 100 passing plays, after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each throw against them. That’s the best rate since 2002 and nearly 16 points per 100 snaps better than the next-best pass defense, the 2019 San Francisco 49ers.

The secret to it all?

“Good players,” Coach Bill Belichick said. He didn’t elaborate further, so we’ll fill in a few more details.

Everything starts with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has held opposing receivers to a 46 percent completion rate for 315 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions for a passer rating against of 41.7, the third-lowest passer rating allowed among cornerbacks in 2019.

AD

“I think he’s great. I think he’s all-pro. I think he’s everything,” Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, said of Gilmore after Sunday’s matchup.

Gilmore’s teammate, J.C. Jackson, leads the league with a 12.2 passer rating against this season. The worst passer rating allowed among New England’s cornerbacks belongs to Jonathan Jones (81.9), and that is still better than average.

Surprisingly, Gilmore and Jackson are targeted at an above-average rate (18 percent of coverage snaps, higher than the positional average of 15 percent), which looks to be a feature rather than a bug. Opposing quarterbacks obviously know what they are up against but credit to Belichick for devising schemes that funnel passes to the two best-performing cornerbacks on the team.

AD

AD

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is named AFC Defensive Player of the Month. Gilmore had 11 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in the Patriots’ 4-0 October. It marks the 2nd straight month a Patriots defender wins the award (Devin McCourty/September). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 31, 2019

Cornerback Jason McCourty, a bench player for most of 2018, is one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks this season. McCourty has allowed just 10 of 18 passes in his direction to be caught, for 68 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. His 41.0 passer rating allowed to slot receivers ranks as the fourth-best at the position. Free safety Devin McCourty and strong safety Duron Harmon do their jobs, too. Each is holding opposing receivers to 0.08 yards per snap in coverage with a combined seven interceptions between them.

“Bill’s ability to develop talent is what separates him,” NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth told NBC Sports. “He knows he can develop and train younger players, or improve players on the back end of their careers, which allows him to let high-priced players walk. That ability to control his salary cap allows him to build depth on his roster.

“When injuries are destroying other teams late in the year, he still has quality players coming off the bench for the playoffs and Super Bowl.”

AD

AD

To illustrate how much of a team effort this is, look no further than each player’s share of snaps. McCourty and Gilmore are active on 88 percent of defensive snaps this year, nearly 11 percentage points higher than McCourty, who has the third-highest defensive snap share on the team. For comparison, San Francisco’s Richard Sherman has been on the field for 369 of the team’s 405 defensive snaps (91.1 percent) and Jalen Ramsey played 99 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

History shows quarterbacks, arguably the most valuable member of any team, have the inside track for the MVP award. They become more important each year as the NFL gravitates to more passing plays. Also, the very nature of their role in the offense makes it easier to isolate individual contributions. However, there is something to be said for a secondary that completely nullifies this aspect of the game. And the Patriots’ pass-coverage unit is negating any perceived value from opposing passers at an unprecedented level. What’s more valuable than that?

Read more:

AD

AD

AD