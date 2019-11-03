A year ago, the Chicago Bears were putting together a division-winning season that filled the Windy City with hope for the future. Halfway through the 2019 season, that hope is gone.

The defense remains its strong suit, ranking fourth in the NFC in yards per game allowed (seventh in the league) going into Sunday’s action, but the offense is something else. Coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, are not clicking, to put it charitably.

On Sunday, things reached a new low. In the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears had nine yards total on offense, the team’s lowest total in 40 years, according to Elias Sports. (The Eagles had 202.) The good news is that they came out of the locker room at halftime and scored a touchdown on a 75-yard drive that included Trubisky’s 53-yard pass to Taylor Gabriel. The drive ensured that the Bears won’t come near the franchise’s single-game low of 24 yards, set on Nov. 22, 1981, against Detroit.

Early in the fourth quarter, Trubisky found David Montgomery wide open for a 30-yard reception and Montgomery finished the drive by scoring from the 1. With that and the extra point, the Bears closed within 19-14.

Still, something hasn’t quite been right, and trying to explain it has left Nagy at a loss for words.

Last week, he opted to try a long field goal rather than run a few plays to get closer, sending a strong signal that he didn’t trust the offense. During the week, he promised the Eagles weren’t still haunting the Bears after beating them in that “double-doink” loss in the playoffs in January.

“Now we’re in the season, that’s last year. We don’t want to live in the past,” Nagy said last week (via the team website). We don’t want to live in the past last week. That’s just kind of where we’re at. We’re trying to stay moving our feet forward."

The Bears came into the game on a three-game losing streak and in danger of losing all hope in the NFC North with a 3-4 record. Nagy was under the gun to fix things fast and he’s under more pressure now. After abandoning the run in an Oct. 20 loss to the Saints, he told reporters, “I know we need to run the ball more. I’m not an idiot.”

In the second half Sunday, he called Montgomery’s number often and the offense picked up steam, but the defense couldn’t stop the Eagles, who controlled the clock and came away with a 22-14 win.

