GW lost 42 games the previous two campaigns and two weeks ago was picked by conference voters to finish 12th in the 14-team Atlantic 10, a hefty fall since advancing to the NCAA tournament in 2014 and hoisting the National Invitation Tournament trophy under Mike Lonergan two years later.

How long will it take to revive the program?

“The universe doesn’t care about my timetable, you know?” said Christian, whose team will open Tuesday at Towson and play its home opener Saturday against Howard. “What I want to do is keep an open mind-set and help these players every single day and be able to guide them through this.”

At 37, Christian comes equipped with youthful energy and a notable portfolio forged in the mid to lower tiers of Division I. He went to the NCAA tournament twice in six seasons at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s, and began a revival last winter at Siena before ditching the Saints after one year — alas, “one and done” is not limited to players — to replace Maurice Joseph at GW.

“It’s tough because I am a guy who falls head over heels in love with where I am,” he said. “I am embracing it all: good, bad, whatever. I was in that mind-set at Siena. I just felt like here at GW we had something so special.”

No doubt, the higher-profile conference and larger salary influenced the move, but Christian also expressed an affinity for basketball in the nation’s capital.

A native of New Kent, Va., between Richmond and Williamsburg, he said he was devoted to watching NBC Sports Washington’s predecessor, Home Team Sports, and among the teams he said he followed was GW, which, in the 1990s under Mike Jarvis, advanced to four NCAA tournaments and three NITs in eight seasons.

“It left an impression,” he said, “to get to D.C.”

Christian’s younger brother is already here. Jarnell guided the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League last season and was promoted to Scott Brooks’s staff with the Washington Wizards this season.

The elder Christian has his work cut out for him. Amid the coaching upheaval after a 9-24 season, two of GW’s top three returning scorers, D.J. Williams and Terry Nolan Jr., decided to transfer. Two others also left.

Christian did inherit five players who appeared regularly last season, led by junior guard Maceo Jack (11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 64 three-pointers). Also, senior forward Arnaldo Toro (10.1 points, 9.3 rebounds) is back at full strength after missing most of last season because of a hip injury.

Christian attracted two of his former players to Foggy Bottom: Sloan Seymour from Siena and Ace Stallings from Mount St Mary’s. Both will sit out this season.

“I did miss what he offered,” said Stallings, who spent one season at Mount St. Mary’s with Christian and one without him. “I understand why he left. I understand it’s a business. I understand it all. I wasn’t upset with him, but I did miss it. It’s a big reason I’m here now.”

Christian also brought in freshman Jameer Nelson Jr., son of the longtime NBA guard. The younger Nelson de-committed from Saint Joseph’s, where his father starred, when the university fired coach Phil Martelli.

In all, eight of GW’s 17 players are new to the rebuilding program.

Christian said the returning players are “armed with so much knowledge. Maybe it didn’t work before, but they are also armed with the want to get it right. They are not being prisoners of the past, which I absolutely love.

“The tide can turn quickly if you are able to withstand the tough storms.”

He said the Colonials will shoot a lot of three-pointers, play faster and possess a quick-strike ability. “It might be ugly at times,” he conceded.

He also will install an aggressive defense, a style he learned in 2011-12 as an assistant under Shaka Smart at Virginia Commonwealth. Smart was known for his “havoc” defense. Jamison calls his “mayhem.”

Jamison has used several defensive variations, and at GW, “flexibility will be needed as we make this transformation,” he said.

Toro said, “Since day one, he has been preaching about defense. People have been adapting very well. It starts with defense. He is very energetic, and I love it.”

