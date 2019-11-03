Some had just missed out on the World Cup roster and continued receiving call-ups this fall from Jill Ellis, Andonovski’s predecessor. Others had made their mark this season in the National Women’s Soccer League, a circuit in which Andonovski had coached for seven years.

And one is a French-based defender eligible for both the United States and England.

The Olympics are on the horizon, and although five fewer players will go to Japan than were in France (assuming the top-ranked Americans qualify), Andonovski said he will evaluate a broad pool of talent.

“We have players who have been on the international stage, that won big games, big tournaments,” he said at his introductory news conference last week in New York. “So we are going to rely heavily on them, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to expand the roster. We are going to look at new players and, at the end, the ones that perform the best at training and at games, will get a chance to be on the roster.”

The first look comes at training camp this week in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of Thursday’s match against Sweden at Mapfre Stadium. The Americans will then face Costa Rica on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Next month, Andonovski will conduct an identification camp geared toward prospects. He will then gather his first-choice selections in late January for the Olympic qualifying tournament, which is expected to take place at U.S. venues.

The United States and Canada are heavily favored to earn the two Concacaf berths.

Aside from judging the newcomers, Andonovski will closely monitor Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara, Ali Krieger, Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson, all of whom are currently sidelined with injuries. Alex Morgan has also stepped away for the time being to give birth to her first child in the spring.

The non-World Cup invitees are goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe; defenders Casey Short, Alana Cook and Imani Dorsey; midfielder Andi Sullivan; and forwards Lynn Williams and Margaret “Midge” Purce.

Bledsoe, 27, and Sullivan, 23, star for the Washington Spirit and will join NWSL teammates Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh in this U.S. camp. Purce, a Harvard graduate with the Portland Thorns, is from Olney, Md., and Good Counsel High School. Dorsey, from Elkridge, Md., Duke and Sky Blue FC, also graduated from Good Counsel.

On Friday, one day after she received her first senior invitation, Bledsoe was named the NWSL’s goalkeeper of the year. She received the call-up despite all three World Cup goalkeepers, headed by Alyssa Naeher, remaining in the mix.

“Obviously there is going to be very limited turnover between a World Cup and Olympic year,” Bledsoe said. “I didn’t necessarily have any hopes up that I would even get a call-up until after the Olympics. I love that Vlatko is willing to give new players a look."

Assuming Naeher retains the starting job, Bledsoe will compete with Ashlyn Harris and Adrianna Franch for the second spot.

“Training with them is going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I am just focusing on showing my best, and if I do, hopefully I should have a decent shot at making the Olympic roster.”

Sullivan (Lorton, Va.) was one of the last cuts before the World Cup. She rejoined the squad for the friendlies last month against South Korea. Short, 29, also had been in the running for a ticket to France.

Purce, 24, scored eight goals for Portland this season and will join Williams (12 goals, five assists for champion North Carolina) in providing depth behind Carli Lloyd and Jessica McDonald in Morgan’s absence. Williams, 26, has already made 19 U.S. appearances and scored four goals.

Both she and Purce were previously with the national team in 2018.

Cook, 22, was the only non-NWSL player to make Andonovski’s 24-woman squad. (Most of the top U.S. talent has traditionally played in the domestic league.)

After starring at Stanford, Cook would have been among the top picks in the 2019 NWSL draft. Instead, she opted to sign with Paris Saint-Germain, one of a growing number of prominent soccer clubs in Europe investing in the women’s game.

A reserve much of her time at PSG, Cook started three times in the past week: two league matches and a Champions League game.

Although she has played for U.S. junior teams, Cook remains eligible for England because her father in British. She was in England’s training camp in September.

