Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya delivered a dominant performance in her marathon debut, winning the New York City Marathon in a near-record time and Geoffrey Kamworor of Ethiopia won his second NYC Marathon in three years.

Jepkosgei won in a time of 2 hours 22 minutes 38 seconds, seven seconds off the women’s course record, and beating Mary Keitany, the four-time NYC winner, by 54 seconds. At 25, Jepkosgei is the youngest winner since Margaret Okayo won at 25 in 2001. Jepkosgei, who holds the world record in the half-marathon, pulled away from Keitany with about three miles left and becoming the first runner to win the New York City Half-Marathon in March and now the marathon.

Desiree Linden was the first American across the finish line, placing sixth in 2:26:46. Fellow American Kellyn Taylor was seventh in 2:26:52.

Kamworor pulled away with about two miles to spare, finishing in 2:08:13, with Albert Korir 23 seconds behind him and Girma Bekele Gebre third in 2:08:36.

Kamworor, who holds the world record in the half-marathon, was met at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who recently completed the first sub-two-hour marathon, a feat accomplished under tight, optimal conditions and one that does not count as a record.

In the early going of the men’s race, Lelisa Desisa, the reigning men’s champion, dropped out after just seven miles, perhaps still feeling the effects of winning the marathon in the World Championships in extreme heat last month in Doha.

The wheelchair division featured repeat winners in Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar. Romanchuk repeated as winner in 1:37:24, edging Marcel Hug by one second — just as he did last year. Hug was the 2016 and 2017 winner.

Schar was the women’s winner for the third straight year, turning in a dominant performance and finishing in 1:44:20.

