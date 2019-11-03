Desiree Linden was the first American across the finish line, placing sixth in 2:26:46. Fellow American Kellyn Taylor was seventh in 2:26:52.

Kamworor pulled away with about two miles to spare, finishing in 2:08:13, with Albert Korir 23 seconds behind him and Girma Bekele Gebre third in 2:08:36.

Kamworor, who holds the world record in the half-marathon, was met at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who recently completed the first sub-two-hour marathon, a feat accomplished under tight, optimal conditions and one that does not count as a record.

In the early going of the men’s race, Lelisa Desisa, the reigning men’s champion, dropped out after just seven miles, perhaps still feeling the effects of winning the marathon in the World Championships in extreme heat last month in Doha.

The wheelchair division featured repeat winners in Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar. Romanchuk repeated as winner in 1:37:24, edging Marcel Hug by one second — just as he did last year. Hug was the 2016 and 2017 winner.

Schar was the women’s winner for the third straight year, turning in a dominant performance and finishing in 1:44:20.

