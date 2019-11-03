

At the season’s halfway point (or what passes for it in a 17-week run), there’s an odd thing going on.

Road teams are 63-57-1 this season, according to @NFLResearch, and that’s the most road victories through eight weeks in NFL history. Only five times have seasons gone the distance with road teams over .500 — and none of them have occurred since the AFL-NFL merger.

Only the Patriots, Vikings, 49ers, and the Saints are undefeated at home and an equal number of teams — the Buccaneers, Redskins, Bengals, Browns, and Dolphins — are winless at home (with the Bengals and Dolphins winless … period). Is this the week that changes for any of those teams?

The day begins with a morning game (Eastern Time) from London. The Falcons, Bengals, Rams and Saints have byes this week.

All times Eastern.

9:30 a.m. Texans at Jaguars NFL Network 1 Bears at Eagles Fox 1 Colts at Steelers CBS 1 Jets at Dolphins CBS 1 Vikings at Chiefs Fox 1 Titans at Panthers CBS 1 Redskins at Bills Fox 4:05 Buccaneers at Seahawks Fox 4:05 Lions at Raiders Fox 4:25 Packers at Chargers CBS 4:25 Browns at Broncos CBS 8:20 Patriots at Ravens NBC

The early shift

Texans (5-3) at Jaguars (4-4), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (London)

A jorts-sporting, fake-mustache wearing fan base grows more anxious by the day. What will happen when Nick Foles is healthy again and it’s time for him to replace Gardner Minshew II? (Foles is eligible to return in Week 11.) With Minshew starting in place of Foles (broken clavicle), the Jaguars have gone 4-3 and the team has been within seven points in each of his losses. Don’t ask Doug Marrone. He isn’t willing to decide until he has to and Minshew says he’s content to make like Scarlett O’Hara and think about it tomorrow. The Texans and smarting from the loss of J.J. Watt but Deshaun Watson continues to stake a claim on the NFL MVP award. He is on pace to throw for almost 4,500 yards and 32 touchdowns and rush for almost 500 yards and 10 TDs.

Bears (3-4) at Eagles (4-4), 1, Fox

Matt Nagy and the Bears are in trouble. He said he gave “zero thought” to trying to get closer to the end zone to improve the odds for Eddy Pineiro’s potential game-winning field goal or to having Mitchell Trubisky take a knee with 53 seconds and a timeout left last week. The result was a ton of second-guessing after Pineiro’s kick went wide left. Nagy went on to say that he wasn’t confident that his team could advance the ball, a disturbing lack of trust in an offense that is his responsibility. Remember how the Bears won the NFC North last year? It’s slipping away now and facing the Eagles in Philadelphia isn’t likely to help matters.

Colts (5-2) at Steelers (3-4) 1, CBS

On Monday night, the Steelers dominated the Dolphins up front in the rushing game, with 29 run plays for 158 yards and a touchdown. James Conner finished with 23 carries for 145 of those yards and that TD. Mason Rudolph played for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier this month and completed 20-of-36 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. (Rudolph was sacked twice and intercepted once.) Look for the Colts and Jacoby Brissett to attack the Steelers with the passing game as best they can with T.Y. Hilton out with a calf injury; Pittsburgh has given up over 250 passing yards four times — including two games of more than 300.

Jets (1-6) at Dolphins (0-7), 1, CBS

Is this the week Miami wins? After all, it’s really, really hard to go 16 games without a win. Since 1944, only five teams have done so: the 1960 Dallas Cowboys (0-11-1), the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-14), the 1982 Baltimore Colts (0-8-1), the 2008 Detroit Lions (0-16), and the 2017 Cleveland Browns (0-16). Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the starter because Coach Brian Flores says he gives the team the best chance to win.

Vikings (6-2) at Chiefs (5-3), 1, Fox

Minnesota needs to win to keep up with the Packers. The Chiefs just need to win, period, after last week’s loss to the Packers. Kansas City will have its hand full with Kirk Cousins, who has the NFL’s best passer rating (137.1) over the last four games and has completed 78.5 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards and 10 touchdowns over that span. And Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 823 rushing yards and 1,116 yards from scrimmage.

Titans (4-4) at Panthers (4-3), 1, CBS

Cam Newton is no closer to being ready to play, which is good news for Ron Rivera, who doesn’t have to decide whether to go with Kyle Allen or Newton. Newton is still rehabbing the Lisfranc ankle injury he suffered in Week 2. Allen took over and led the Panthers to four wins, but was intercepted three times in a 51-35 loss to the 49ers last week.

Redskins (1-7) at Bills (5-2), 1, Fox

There’s a bit of good news for the Redskins, a team that could use something uplifting. Running back Derrius Guice is practicing again. Unfortunately, he probably won’t be ready to play until the Nov. 17 game against the Jets. And, hey, Trent Williams has ended his holdout and returned to the team at the trade deadline Tuesday. But he flunked a physical because of helmet discomfort and then opened up about his cancer scare, accusing the team of not recognizing it sooner and beginning essentially an all-out war with the team. Late in the week, interim coach Bill Callahan named Dwayne Haskins his starter, a tough assignment for a rookie quarterback.

The late games

Buccaneers (2-5) at Seahawks (6-2), 4:05, Fox

This may seem like a mismatch, but Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians has owned the Seahawks, winning four of five games in Seattle when he was coach of the Arizona Cardinals. In 2017, he cheekily welcomes reporters to his postgame news conference by saying, “Thank you all for coming to my house.” Arians’s Buccaneers are unpredictable; they’ve beaten Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams (scoring 55 points!) on the road but lost at home to the New York Giants.

Lions (3-3-1) at Raiders (3-4), 4:05, Fox

The Raiders are playing at home for the first time since facing the Chiefs on Sept. 15, a scheduling anomaly created by their use of a multipurpose stadium built to accommodate football and baseball. Over that five-game span, the Raiders went 2-3, same as the Lions over that period. Another similarity is that both teams can move the ball, but their defenses aren’t particularly adept at stopping opponents.

Packers (7-1) at Chargers (3-5), 4:25, CBS

Don’t be surprised if this game looks, feels and sounds a lot like a home game for the Packers. VividSeats, a secondary market ticket broker, predicted that 70 percent of the 30,000 seats in Dignity Health Sports Park will be filled by green-and-gold wearing fans thrilled to see what the Aarons (Rodgers and Jones) can do. L.A., which fired its offensive coordinator, Ken Whisenhunt, early last week, probably can run on the Packers, but the Chargers have a knack for close losses (they haven’t lost by more than seven points this season). And, in possibly the most Chargers-like stat ever, they’ve scored 157 points against opponents and given up 157 points.

Browns (2-5) at Broncos (2-6), 4:25, CBS

The Browns have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year and cranky Baker Mayfield is snapping at reporters. In a 27-13 loss to New England, the team turned the ball over on three consecutive offensive snaps. An undisciplined and sloppy lot, the team was flagged 13 times and converted only three of 12 third-down attempts. Mayfield is questioning his teammates’ reluctance to take on accountability and there are rumblings about whether Freddie Kitchens will have a second season as coach. The Broncos are moving on without Joe Flacco (herniated disc in his neck) for the rest of the season. Brandon Allen will start, with Brett Rypien his backup.

The night game

Patriots (8-0) at Ravens (5-2), 8:20, NBC

The Patriots’ defense has scored four touchdowns (two on pick sixes and two after recovered fumbles) and allowed four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) as they moved halfway to a perfect record with a victory over the Browns last week. The Patriots will have a new kicker this week, replacing Mike Nugent with Nick Folk, as they face the team that is the toughest it has played to date. Although New England Coach Bill Belichick has declared Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a scrambling and passing threat, to present “a problem” defensively, know that the coach has a few tricks up his nonexistent sleeve. His teams have won 21 consecutive games against first- or second-year starters, the longest streak in NFL history.

