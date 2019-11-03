The Patriots have a record of 8-0 and have been historically great on defense so far this season. Their defense has scored four touchdowns and has surrendered four touchdowns to opposing offenses. They’re on pace to shatter the record for the fewest points allowed in a 16-game season.

But now they must deal with a Baltimore offense led by the NFL’s ultimate dual-threat quarterback, Lamar Jackson. He has become a league MVP candidate in his second NFL season and his first full season as a starter. Jackson has thrown for 1,650 yards and has run for 576 yards in the Ravens’ seven games. He has joined Michael Vick and Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks ever to have three 100-yard rushing games in a season.

What has made Jackson so difficult for opposing defenses to handle is that he has become a more polished passer, able to win games either from the pocket or with his improvisational skills. His passer rating of 94.1 is a significant improvement on the 84.5 mark that he had last season as a rookie.

Patriots at Ravens

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

TV: NBC

Streaming: Yahoo Sports

New England’s terrific linebackers — including Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy — will have to play a disciplined game. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is among the greatest defensive tacticians in NFL history. He knows how to confuse young quarterbacks and exploit their inexperience. The unique problem that Jackson presents, however, is that he can make a play turn out well for the Ravens even when everything around him breaks down.

The Patriots have been searching for consistency on offense and could give a more significant role to wide receiver Mohomad Sanu, who was obtained in a recent trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tom Brady’s group of pass-catchers potentially could include rookie wideout N’Keal Harry, a first-round draft pick just activated from the injured reserve list.

The Patriots just made a kicker switch from Mike Nugent, who struggled and failed to gain Belichick’s trust after being signed to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, to Nick Folk. They will be at a decided kicking disadvantage in this game, with the Ravens able to rely on Justin Tucker.

The Ravens clearly are unafraid of the Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh seems to relish matchups with Belichick. Whether they’re good enough to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season remains to be seen. But it will be an intriguing matchup, particularly when Jackson and the New England defense are on the field.

