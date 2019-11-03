AD

The Bills, who are coming off a 31-13 loss to the Eagles, rank third in total defense and have allowed 194.4 passing yards per game, third fewest in the league. Buffalo’s second-year quarterback, Josh Allen, has nine touchdowns and seven interceptions, while 36-year-old running back Frank Gore leads the NFL’s eighth-ranked rushing offense with 422 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington is looking to avoid its first 1-8 start since 1998. The Redskins lost their last road game against Buffalo, a 23-0 shutout in Toronto in 2011, and will be without running back Chris Thompson for a third consecutive week. Tight end Vernon Davis will miss his fifth consecutive game with a concussion, and safeties Montae Nicholson and Deshazor Everett have also been ruled out for Washington.

The Redskins’ QB situation remains a disaster, two years after Kirk Cousins left. Only the Cardinals, Jets and Bills have gotten worse production out of their quarterbacks since Cousins signed with the Vikings after the 2017 season. (Read more)

Derrius Guice could return as early as the Jets game. The second-year running back tore the meniscus in his right knee during the season opener. He could be back when the Redskins host the Jets on Nov. 17. (Read more)

