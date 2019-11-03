But when Sullivan finished off her opponent, and Sullivan’s teammates mobbed her, she realized what she had just accomplished.

Sullivan’s victory sealed Sidwell Friends’ 4-3 win at Bullis School in Potomac for the Quakers’ first ISL AA title since 2001.

“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Sidwell Friends Coach Logan West said. “Having competed in tennis and now as a coach, it’s a lot more nerve-racking as a coach than when you’re on the court because it’s out of your hands.”

A year ago, Sidwell Friends (20-1) was a .500 team and finished near the bottom of ISL AA. This season, the Quakers added a pair of talented freshmen, Elisabeth Dunac and Alice Xu, who gave them the depth to compete for a league championship. Dunac finished undefeated at No. 1 singles, West said.

Still, West didn’t know how his squad would mesh entering the season. The fourth-year coach understood how special his team was when it beat Collegiate School, last year’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion, in September.

“We all knew that we could do it; it was just a matter of believing in ourselves,” Sidwell Friends senior Claire Wolstencroft said. “As we went on and as we kept on winning, our confidence only grew.”

Sidwell Friends’ only loss this season came by a point against Potomac School in September. West had a feeling the league championship matchup would also be close.

The Quakers trailed by a point with two matches remaining Friday. Juniors Olivia Field and Nina Prakash then won No. 3 doubles for Sidwell Friends to tie the match. While watching Sullivan play, Wolstencroft looked up to see her teammates cheering and running down a hill from the upper courts at Bullis, where the doubles match occurred.

“That was kind of the turning point,” Wolstencroft said, “that we knew it was looking like it was going to be in our favor.”

That’s when Sidwell Friends athletes and coaches gathered around Sullivan’s court to watch her clinch a No. 4 singles victory and a near-perfect season for the Quakers.

“I thought I would be nervous, but I was more pumped,” Sullivan said. “So I just went in excited, and I actually played some of the best tennis I’ve played all season. It was pretty cool.”

