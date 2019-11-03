The teams last met on “Monday Night Football” in 2016, a game that ended with a 30-23 Patriots victory. New England hasn’t played in Baltimore since its 41-7 drubbing over a 2013 Ravens squad that went 8-8.

Here’s a look at some of the Ravens-Patriots history:

2012 AFC championship game: Ravens 28, Patriots 13

On Jan. 20, 2013, Joe Flacco continued his hot playoff run by tossing three touchdowns as the Ravens advanced to their first Super Bowl since the 2000 season. The win set up a brotherly Super Bowl matchup between Ravens Coach John Harbaugh and San Francisco 49ers Coach Jim Harbaugh. The Ravens scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to deliver Brady’s first home loss after leading at halftime. He was previously 67-0 in Foxborough with a halftime lead. This was the first AFC championship game defeat at home for New England.

2011 AFC championship game: Patriots 23, Ravens 20

The Ravens entered the playoffs with the league’s third-ranked defense and did their part to stifle Brady, picking him off twice. But Ravens fans will remember Patriots cornerback Sterling Moore knocking the ball out of the hands of receiver Lee Evans in the end zone during this game. The play would have given Baltimore the lead with just seconds remaining. However, the team settled for a 32-yard field goal attempt by Billy Cundiff, whose kick sailed wide left with 11 seconds to go, sending the Patriots back to the Super Bowl. Brady tied Joe Montana with 16 postseason victories for the most in league history.

2009 AFC wild card game: Ravens 33, Patriots 14

The Ravens immediately took the Gillette Stadium crowd out of the game with an 83-yard touchdown run by Ray Rice on the first play. He added a second touchdown later in the first quarter and finished the game with 159 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Baltimore led New England, 24-0, after the first quarter. Brady threw an uncharacteristic three interceptions. Randy Moss was held to just five receptions for 48 yards. This was Baltimore’s first win against New England and marked the Patriots’ first playoff defeat at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots were 8-0 at home in the regular season and had won their previous 11 home playoff games.

‘Sunday Night Football’: Ravens 31, Patriots 30

Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith was grieving the loss of his 19-year-old brother, Tevin, who died in a motorcycle accident the night before. He channeled his emotions into one of the most memorable performances of his career. The Ravens trailed 13-0 early but the game turned into a back-and-forth contest. Smith, who had rejoined his teammates hours before the game, caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker connected on the game-winning field goal as time expired, much to the chagrin of the Patriots. The kick sailed close to the top of the upright. Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork pleaded with referees in the end zone and New England Coach Bill Belichick chased down and grabbed an official.

‘Monday Night Football’: Patriots 27, Ravens 24

At 11-0, the Patriots were chasing history but the Ravens, losers of five straight after a 4-2 start, wanted no part of New England continuing on with its storybook season. Safety Ed Reed picked off Tom Brady late in the first half but fumbled and lost the ball back to New England in one of the game’s several momentum swings. Willis McGahee ran for 138 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens took it to the Patriots. The Ravens held a 24-20 lead with less than two minutes to go. A combination of bad decisions and botched calls by the refs sparked controversy. On fourth-and-1 with 1:48 left, the Ravens appeared to stop Brady on a quarterback sneak but the Baltimore sideline called a timeout before the snap. Brady converted the first down following a false start penalty. A defensive holding on fourth-and-five with 50 seconds remaining gave New England the ball on Baltimore’s eight-yard line. The Patriots took the lead the next play on a touchdown pass. Baltimore’s Kyle Boller almost pulled off the upset with a completed Hail Mary pass to Mark Clayton as time expired. Clayton, however, was tackled at the three-yard line, securing New England’s spot as the sixth team in NFL history to start 12-0.

2014 AFC divisional round: Patriots 35, Ravens 31

The Patriots became the first team in NFL postseason history to overcome two 14-point deficits. Brady ran for one touchdown and threw for three as he surpassed Joe Montana for most playoff touchdown passes in NFL history. However, the most memorable pass came from wide receiver and former Kent State quarterback Julian Edelman, who delivered a 51-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola. Belichick notched his 20th postseason win, tying Tom Landry for most in league history.

