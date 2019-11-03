So respected was Young among his coaching peers that some Power Five schools, including Notre Dame, according to Fighting Irish Coach Mike Brey, dodged Wofford on their nonconference schedules.

Wofford reached the NCAA tournament five times in the past decade and got to the point, Young indicated, where the program essentially ran itself, leaving him little reason to consider moving elsewhere unless an ideal opportunity unfolded.

“I felt a sense of loyalty to Wofford,” said Young, who also spent 13 years as an assistant at the South Carolina school in the Southern Conference.

But a job he couldn’t pass up became available when Virginia Tech had a vacancy this past offseason, and Hokies Athletic Director Whit Babcock came calling. Virginia Tech is located roughly 15 miles from Radford, Va., where Young was born and raised.

Hired to coach the Hokies in early April, Young since has embraced the homecoming, even if there’s much to do to ensure Virginia Tech continues the rapid growth it managed under former coach Buzz Williams, who left for Texas A&M.

“I had some other opportunities that I didn’t think were a fit,” Young, 56, said. “This one made a lot of sense, for obvious reasons. I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve had a great 30 years at one place, and I hope I’ve got another 15, 16 here.

“Nothing would make me happier than calling it quits here a long time from now and having established Virginia Tech basketball among the nation’s finest.”

The immediate task, with the Hokies playing their regular season and ACC opener Tuesday on the road against Clemson, has been to fine-tune his offensive and defensive philosophy installed during a busy offseason that included the departure of the majority of players from last year’s regular rotation.

Gone are Justin Robinson, who set Virginia Tech’s career record for assists, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw, all seniors last season. Sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker declared early for the NBA draft, and Kerry Blackshear, among the most skilled post players in the ACC, transferred to Florida.

Wabissa Bede entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, but Young was able to convince the point guard to come back. So too did Landers Nolley II, a heralded high school recruit who redshirted last season and had considered a potential transfer.

Bede, P.J. Horne and Isaiah Wilkins are the only regular contributors back from last season’s group that set a school record with a third consecutive berth in the NCAA tournament, including pushing No. 1 seed Duke to the wire in the regional semifinals at Capital One Area before narrowly losing, 75-73.

Bede played 25 minutes against the Blue Devils, scoring 10 points. Horne played just six minutes.

“I just believed in what he told me,” Bede said of Young. “I felt like he was saying the right things. I asked my mom, and she felt like he was saying the right things as well, and she believed in his message too.”

Horne, meanwhile, provided valuable minutes at other junctures, including scoring in double figures against North Carolina A&T and Maryland Eastern Shore, but a knee injury midway through last season left him diminished when he reentered the lineup.

The 6-foot-5 wing is part of an undersized roster this season, with one player taller than 6-8 in John Ojiako, a freshman.

A pitfall of having accepted the job in the spring, according to Young, was a dearth of ACC-level post players who had yet to commit, meaning the Hokies are on track to play a smaller lineup reliant on three-point shooting and rugged defense leading to turnovers and transition baskets.

The roster features one senior in graduate transfer Branden Johnson, and only five Hokies overall logged any playing time for Virginia Tech last season.

Still, Young continues to call being at Virginia Tech the chance of a lifetime, particularly given during his youth he attended games at Cassell Coliseum with his father, recalling the excitement of following the 1973 Hokies team that won the National Invitation Tournament championship.

“I’m not going to cap anything,” Young said. “I’ve told others before, the only thing that matters to me, if I can look back in late March, and this team has progressed as far as we can progress, I’ll take it. Sign me up. That might be a little different feel come January.

“Very pleased in some areas, and some areas we’ve got to shore up. I think if you ask any coach in the country right now, they’d say the exact same thing. We’re into it, games are upcoming, and we look forward to that, but certainly there’s a lot of work to be done between now and then.”

