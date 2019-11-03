“None of them were thinking they would have to do that or were really ready as of three, four weeks ago,” Paulsen said ahead of Tuesday’s opener against Navy in Fairfax. “So we have had to try to fast-track their development.”

Replacing Kier is no easy task. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals last season, combining with backcourt partner Otis Livingston II, a graduating senior, to lead the Patriots to their best conference record (11-7) since joining the conference in 2013-14.

Kier was primed for a season in the spotlight before suffering a stress fracture in his right foot a month ago. No one is quite sure when he will return. Ideally, he would be back for the Nov. 22 visit to seventh-ranked Maryland.

Terrapins Coach Mark Turgeon attended George Mason’s preseason game last Wednesday against Catholic, primarily to support his son, Will, a sophomore guard for the Division III Cardinals.

“I don’t think he is leaving quaking in his boots,” Paulsen said, playing down his team’s chances of upsetting Maryland, which were slim even if Kier were available.

If not for the Maryland game, the Patriots hope to get him back for the Cayman Islands Classic during Thanksgiving week.

“You don’t really know because it’s a murky injury,” Paulsen said. “He will be reevaluated in a week or two and see how things are healing. In a couple more weeks, he might gradually be able to play or we might have to wait.”

With five home games to start the season, all against mid-major or low-tier teams, the Patriots will have ample time and opportunity to build chemistry and confidence.

Kier is not the only one injured, though. The other senior, guard Ian Boyd, will miss the entire season after making 95 appearances in three years. He has had multiple procedures for a wrist injury suffered last season.

Also, guard Jaire Grayer (10 points per game) and forward Jarred Reuter (7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds) left the program with a year of eligibility remaining. Grayer, who missed most of last season because of a foot injury, landed at Texas Christian while Reuter pursued a pro career overseas.

In a walking boot, Kier remains fully engaged in off-court team activities and continues providing leadership for a team picked ninth among 14 teams in the preseason conference poll. Last season, the Patriots finished fifth and lost to Saint Bonaventure in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

Like Paulsen, Kier is trying to look at the bright side.

“We got guys stepping up,” Kier said, citing junior forward Greg Calixte, in particular. “We are really pushing him to open his mouth and embrace that leadership role. It’s good to see him coming from literally not talking in his freshman year to becoming a future leader.”

The best-case scenario, Paulsen explained, would have “guys expand not only their roles but their leadership, their voice, and then [Kier] comes back and he is fully functioning and we can really integrate him. Then maybe you have taken a step or two that you might not have.

“We don’t know. We just have to become the best versions of ourselves that we can be.”

With Kier out, Paulsen will turn to junior guard Javon Greene (9.4 points) and sophomore forward Jordan Miller (10.4) for scoring. He will need sophomore guard Jamal Hartwell II to run the offense and Miller (7.1 rebounds), Calixte (61 percent on field goals) and junior A.J. Wilson, the team’s top shot-blocker, to carry the frontcourt.

The freshman class includes point guard Xavier Johnson (Episcopal) and 6-9 forward Josh Oduro (Paul VI).

“Everyone is adjusting pretty well” without Kier on the court, Wilson said. “It’s going to be a continuous thing. We accept criticism. We listen to each other. We push each other. We understand each other. Everyone is going to be fine.”

