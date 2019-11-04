AD

“Crazy world,” he wrote, in part. “They line it up and say anything in the book too [sic] you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest.”

On Sunday evening, the Browns had put out a statement critical of Whitehead’s posts.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” the team said. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Whitehead missed at least two critical tackles on big plays by the Broncos, including on Noah Fant’s 75-yard catch and run in the second quarter. His social media posts began when he responded to criticism of his tackling from Fox, a former NFL player, who had tweeted, “Whiteheads effort tackling today is a joke.”

#Browns Jermaine Whitehead (35) got absolutely planted on a bad tackle effort against #Broncos Noah Fant. pic.twitter.com/w1sGpQFnzP — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 3, 2019

Whitehead offered a profane rebuttal in which he urged Fox to “come get it in blood b----" and claimed he was playing with a broken hand, concluding “don’t get smoked f--- a-- cracker.”

One user told Whitehead “you aren’t about the smoke” and he replied, “80 Lou Groza Blvd let me know if you’d like to find out.” That’s the address of the Browns’ practice facility.

Whitehead, who was signed by the Browns last season when the Packers cut him after he was ejected for slapping David Andrews of the Patriots in a Sunday night game, was listed on the injury report all week with a hand injury and was wearing a brace on his hand last week.

