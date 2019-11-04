“He internalizes it,” Cowan’s dad, Anthony, said. “And I think he internalizes it where it kind of wears on him at times.”

The weight of expectation can be debilitating. But it’s rewarding and powerful, too. Cowan’s dad wonders if his son would have ever made it this far if not for his deeply rooted belief that he has been undervalued and overlooked his entire career. Cowan stands at 6 feet, 180 pounds. Nothing about his appearance screams future NBA star.

Yet these seventh-ranked Maryland Terrapins, who begin their season Tuesday against Holy Cross, will likely go as far as Cowan can take them. He will have help in the form of blossoming big man Jalen Smith, potential breakout star Aaron Wiggins and more depth than Coach Mark Turgeon has ever had in nine years at Maryland. But Cowan is the senior point guard, so the introverted and occasionally moody player will be tasked with making better decisions on the court while developing into more of a leadership role off it.

After that tournament game, Cowan slumped into his seat tucked away in the back corner of Maryland’s locker room. The Terrapins had just lost in the tournament’s second round. A late, go-ahead layup by LSU’s Tremont Waters rendered Maryland’s remarkable second-half comeback meaningless. Cowan served as the most veteran member of the Terps’ rotation, and he had just played two of his worst games of the season.

“Numbers really spoke volumes for that,” Cowan said, describing why the loss has stuck with him so much.

Maryland won its first tournament game against Belmont, earning the Terps’ first postseason win in Cowan’s career. But he scored just nine points on 3-for-18 shooting and missed his first eight attempts from three-point range. Two days later against LSU, Cowan scored 11 points, hitting four of his 11 shots.

“Tournament is the time when you're really supposed to turn it up,” Cowan said. “I just didn't deliver. I think other players really delivered. They stepped up. It was me who wasn't totally there.”

After the tournament, Cowan’s dad said his son entered a “dark moment” in which he wasn’t himself but in which he also found time for introspection. Cowan wondered what he could have done differently and eventually allowed those thoughts to evolve into a burning desire to create a better outcome this season.

Here is what Cowan has accomplished at Maryland: He has started every game since he stepped foot on campus. Tuesday’s season opener will be his 100th consecutive start. Sixty-six of those have been wins. He has scored 1,376 points, the 23rd-most in Maryland history. He has 437 assists, tied for the 10th most all-time. He was a unanimous selection on this year’s preseason all-Big 10 team and has led Maryland in points, assists and minutes for two straight seasons.

But Cowan justifiably believes those numbers, everything he has done so far, won’t solidify his legacy here. He needs to win — not just a Tuesday night game in January in which he scores 27 points against Minnesota, but the games in March when careers are defined.

“He just feels like he hasn’t won the games,” Cowan dad’s said. “He’s won, but not the games that people will remember.”

When Cowan thinks back to his progression through high school basketball at St. John’s College High in Northwest Washington, he sees how it mirrors what he has done at Maryland. Even though he was productive early on, he said, “I didn’t really get it yet.” Then everything started to come together. He calls his junior year of high school one of his best seasons of basketball. In his senior year, Cowan said, “it all came together.” St. John’s won a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title for the first time in 16 years. Cowan scored a game-high 21 points in the season’s most important moment.

Cowan’s mom had what she describes as the “fortune and misfortune” of driving her son back and forth from school and practice through much of high school, at least a 45-minute drive from their home in Bowie, Md., into the District. She had frequent conversations with her son, occasionally surprised by how deeply her quiet son had thought about certain things. But she understood how badly he wanted a title. When St. John’s won, Traci Cowan said Cowan felt a combination of joy and relief. Cowan still feels certain that is what secured his legacy at St. John’s.

Cowan hopes the parallel between the two phases of his career continues. He has vocalized his goals over and over, usually with words like this: “I want to win something. I want a ring. I want something that hasn’t been done around here in a long time.”

He doesn’t drill down to specifics, but it’s obvious what he means. Behind Michigan State, the Terps are pegged as the second-best team in their conference. A conference title is within grasp. So is an NCAA tournament run. That’s the time of year Cowan hopes to win games.

He wants his teammates to hear him say that. He wants them to believe it.

As the start of this season has neared, Cowan has experienced those inevitable reminders that this will be a year of lasts. The last first day of practice. The last season opener. Eventually, the last game.

Even though his return to Maryland seemed guaranteed from the start, Cowan tested the NBA draft waters this summer and gained insight along the way. He understands what it means to be a senior and the player whose age and ability will push him to the forefront. He is the one who took the microphone to speak to the crowd at a recent open practice, a role that almost certainly would have belonged to Bruno Fernando last season. Cowan has already earned his undergraduate degree, and Turgeon said Cowan has become a better leader.

“I think maturity is now, finally at 22, really setting in,” Cowan’s mom said.

She is not worried about the load Cowan will carry into the season, the way he will undoubtedly place a hefty share of the burden on himself. When asked whether it is healthy to explicitly declare his ambitions for the year, and to do so in a public way, Cowan said he doesn’t think it’s a bad thing.

The only other time he has felt so strongly about wanting to accomplish a specific goal in his basketball career was that senior year of high school.

“Honestly, right now in my life, winning something for the Maryland basketball program is probably one of my top priorities,” Cowan said. “Just because I know what it would do not only for the program but for the state of Maryland.”

The piece he doesn’t mention is what it would do for himself. The moment that follows whatever success Cowan envisions would bring a flood of joy, which he and his teammates would cherish. But Cowan would also enjoy a long-awaited personal exhale, the relief in knowing he accomplished something worth remembering.

