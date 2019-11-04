Arkansas football coach Chad Morris has already cycled through two more starting quarterbacks this season, but neither option worked. Nick Starkel, a Texas A&M transfer, and Ben Hicks, a transfer who played under Morris at SMU, started five and four games, respectively, with limited success.

AD

AD

Starkel is 93 of 169 for 1,118 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season while Hicks has thrown at a 48.5 percent clip for 736 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Check out QB pic.twitter.com/nUpajORMac — Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) November 4, 2019

In two games against Alabama and Mississippi State, Jones completed 62.5 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Now he’ll have the chance to earn the full-time job.

“I think when you look at his prior performance when he stepped on the field the last two weeks, the moment has not been too big for him,” Morris said on Monday. “I think he did a great job of providing grit and toughness and I think he’ll play really well.”

John Stephen Jones with an incredible game in the state final. His father, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, getting emotional in the stands pic.twitter.com/ncMCXoDMRI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2017

True freshman KJ Jefferson is listed as Jones’s backup.

AD

“Obviously, he’s got a lot of grit and toughness,” Morris said of Jones following Saturday’s 54-24 loss to Mississippi State. “I thought he settled in and did a really good job. … So, really proud of him.”

AD

“We saw what we saw against Bama,” running back Rakeem Boyd said Saturday, referring to Jones’s 6-of-7 passing performance against the Crimson Tide. “He passes the ball well. I was pretty shocked at the pass he made to Mike Woods in the end zone. It was a hell of a throw. He’s a player; you got to know where he went to high school. He’s a state champ, so you know he can play ball like that.”

On 4th and 8, TOUCHDOWN John Stephen Jones to Mike Woods. pic.twitter.com/gMj9MpT6eY — Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) November 2, 2019

Jones led Highland Park High School to consecutive Texas Class 5A Division I state championships, throwing for 564 yards and four touchdowns in the 2017 title game at AT&T Stadium, home to grandpa’s Cowboys. He became the first player to throw for more than 500 yards in a University Interscholastic League championship game, rallying his team from 10 points down with three minutes to play.

AD

Jones, who finished his high school career with 7,965 yards, 90 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, will have his work cut out for him after the Western Kentucky game. Arkansas closes its season on the road at No. 1 LSU and at home against 5-3 Missouri.

More college sports:

AD