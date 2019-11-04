It has been a season of stops and starts for the Cowboys. It began with Super Bowl aspirations after owner Jerry Jones handed out a series of lucrative contract extensions to tailback Ezekiel Elliott and other players. The Cowboys opened the season with a 35-17 win at home over the Giants on their way to a 3-0 beginning. Quarterback Dak Prescott looked like a league MVP contender and the Cowboys were in the conversation as the NFC’s top team.

But that was followed by a three-game losing streak that culminated with an embarrassing defeat in the Meadowlands to the New York Jets. That remains the Jets’ only victory of the season, as their record dropped to 1-7 with Sunday’s loss to the supposedly tanking Miami Dolphins. Now the Cowboys return to MetLife Stadium to try to continue reassembling their season.

Cowboys at Giants

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV

The Cowboys will face Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones as a starter for the first time. He completed three of four passes in relief of Eli Manning in the opener in his NFL debut. Manning started only one more game after that until Coach Pat Shurmur turned to Jones, the No. 6 overall selection in the NFL draft out of Duke.

The initial good feelings that accompanied Jones’s late-game exploits in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first start have faded. The Giants also beat the Washington Redskins in Jones’s second start but have gone 0-4 since then to drop their record to 2-6.

Jones had a stretch in which the turnovers and sacks piled up as part of the typical rookie-year ups and downs for a quarterback. He steadied himself with a four-touchdown, no-interception showing while throwing for 322 yards in the Giants’ last game eight days ago at Detroit. But the Lions still prevailed, 31-26. For the season, Jones has 10 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 84.4.

Those might seem like Manning-like numbers. But for the Giants, there’s no turning back now from Jones. He’ll have to face the Cowboys minus wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who reentered the NFL’s concussion protocol after telling the team’s medical staff Saturday that he wasn’t feeling well.

